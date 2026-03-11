Police arrest suspect in Wakiso bodaboda theft as hunt for other robbers continue

Wednesday March 11,2026-Wakiso- Police have arrested one suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery that targeted a bodaboda rider in Sumbwe Village, Wakiso District, as security agencies intensify operations to track down other members of the suspected criminal gang.

The suspect was apprehended on March 9, 2026, during an intelligence-led operation conducted in Kikunyu Village, Kamengo in Mpigi District.

According to Rachael Kawala, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, the suspect is a bodaboda rider and a resident of the area where the arrest was made.

“Police in Wakiso have arrested one suspect in connection with aggravated robbery that happened in Sumbwe Village, Sumbwe Parish, Wakiso District on a resident of the area,” Kawala said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the robbery occurred on February 13, 2026 at around 10:00pm when the victim was riding home on his motorcycle. Along the way, he reportedly picked up two men around Busega who had disguised themselves as passengers heading to Sumbwe Village.

“Upon reaching Sumbwe, the two men reportedly pulled out a panga and attacked the victim, cutting his riding helmet before robbing him of his red Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, registration number UMA 191DV, and a mobile phone,” Kawala explained.

Police said several exhibits were recovered during the operation that led to the arrest. These included a mobile phone believed to belong to the victim, a motorcycle without registration, and two other motorcycles bearing registration numbers UEB 559Q and UEC 678N.

Investigators believe the recovered motorcycles could be linked to a bigger network involved in motorcycle theft and violent robberies targeting bodaboda riders in areas surrounding Kampala.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects. More details will be shared in due course,”Kawala added.

Police have repeatedly warned bodaboda riders to remain vigilant when picking up passengers, especially at night, as criminals increasingly disguise themselves as customers before attacking riders and stealing their motorcycles.