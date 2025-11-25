Works Ministry starts returning delayed land titles to affected owners

The Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) has kicked off a phase in the long-awaited process of returning residue land titles to Project Affected Persons (PAPs), beginning with land owners along the Busunju–Kiboga–Hoima Road.

In a statement released on November 25, 2025, Permanent Secretary Waiswa Bageya said the ministry is committed to resolving the long-standing issue of land titles that were taken over during major road construction projects by the former Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

“This exercise is aimed at ensuring that all rightful land owners regain full possession of their residue land titles after the completion of road projects. We understand the frustration caused by the delays, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience,” Bageya said.

He explained that the process initially commenced with projects such as the Mukono–Katosi/Kisoga–Nyenga Road, the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway, and the Kampala Northern Bypass, but has now been extended to cover other completed road corridors.

The ministry has invited affected title holders along the Busunju–Kiboga–Hoima Road to report to designated district headquarters for verification and collection.

“Property owners in Kiboga District should report to the District Headquarters on Thursday, November 27, 2025,” Bageya noted.

He added, “Those in Kyankwanzi District should come on Friday, November 28, 2025, during official working hours.”

He urged land owners to carry their National Identification Cards and a passport photo to facilitate processing.

“We call upon all affected individuals to turn up with the required documents so that this long-overdue exercise can finally be concluded,” he added.

Bageya also assured the public that additional dates will be communicated for property owners affected by other completed road projects across the country.

“The Ministry will continue to issue further communication to ensure every affected land owner is served. We appreciate your patience and cooperation throughout this process,” he said.