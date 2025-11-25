Tycoon Sudhir, businessman Matovu Yanga named Kampala’s best landlords of 2025

Two of Kampala’s most influential real estate moguls, Sudhir Ruparelia and Haji Muhammad Matovu Yanga have been named among the Best Business Landlords of the Year 2025, an honour recognizing excellence and responsibility in property management across the city.

The award, presented by a consortium of urban development stakeholders and tenant-welfare advocates, celebrates landlords who consistently demonstrate outstanding commitment to high-quality property management and positive tenant relations. According to the awarding committee, the Best Business Landlord of the Year accolade recognizes a landlord who has demonstrated exceptional professionalism, responsibility, and care in managing their properties and relationships with tenants. It honours those who provide safe, well-maintained, and accessible premises, uphold tenant rights, and contribute to a healthy, thriving rental community.

Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman of the Ruparelia Group, controls one of East Africa’s most expansive property portfolios, spanning commercial arcades, office towers, shopping complexes, hotels, and residential units. His real estate footprint includes iconic landmarks such as Kampala Boulevard, Kingdom Kampala, Crane Plaza, and the Speke Group of Hotels. Tenants have long praised Sudhir for his fair and transparent rental agreements, quick response to maintenance needs, and commitment to providing modern, secure, and accessible commercial spaces. He is widely respected for supporting small businesses, especially during difficult economic periods, and for reinvesting heavily in renovations to maintain international property standards.

Haji Matovu Yanga also known as the king of commercial arcades owns several prime buildings in downtown Kampala, including Yanga Plaza, Yanga Mall, and other high-traffic shopping arcades that support thousands of traders. The award committee noted his strong commitment to maintaining safe and business-friendly trading environments and ensuring affordable rental spaces for micro and small enterprises. Traders also appreciate his prompt handling of tenant concerns and the structured property management teams he has put in place to streamline operations. His arcades are among the most organized in the city, with improved security, sanitation, and accessibility.

The recognition of Sudhir and Yanga shows a huge boost for landlordism in Uganda’s capital at a time when commercial real estate continues to play a vital role in supporting trade, employment, and business growth. Organizers of the award said it aims to encourage landlords across the city to adopt responsible practices that protect tenants, promote fair rent, and build a stable urban business environment.

This year’s honour comes as Kampala experiences rapid expansion in commercial real estate, with rising demand for quality office and retail space. The recognition of the two tycoons reassures tenants and business operators that the city’s leading landlords are embracing international standards, transparency, and tenant-centered management.

Sudhir and Haji Matovu Yanga are expected to receive their trophies at a gala ceremony later this month, where urban leaders, business owners, and real estate players will celebrate their contributions to Kampala’s economic transformation.