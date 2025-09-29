Court issues arrest warrant for land broker Kamoga over forgery allegations

The Entebbe Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued an arrest warrant for Hajji Muhammad Kamoga, the proprietor of Kamoga Property Consultants, after he failed to appear in court to answer charges of forging a lawyer’s practicing certificate and other related documents.

The warrant, signed this morning by Grade One Magistrate Edgar Tusiime directs police to arrest Kamoga by October 6, 2025.

Kamoga faces multiple charges of forgery, including allegedly falsifying the stamp and signature of lawyer Lorna Nkamwesiga, which purportedly enabled him to fraudulently acquire 200 acres of land in Garuga, Entebbe.

Investigations by the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) indicate that Kamoga in 2021, forged several land transfer forms and a lawyer’s practicing certificate to unlawfully transfer land ownership to his name. The forged documents reportedly bore the names of Bibangamba Peter and Advocate Nkamwesiga Lorna, both of whom have denied signing any such documents.

Authorities allege that the disputed transactions took place at the Wakiso Lands Office in Busiro, particularly involving plots in Busiro Block 435. In one instance, Kamoga is said to have fraudulently used a forged transfer form to register land under Instrument No. WBU-00286515. Investigators claim he presented the forged documents to the Registrar of Titles in an attempt to secure ownership through false pretense.

The case has now been taken over by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), reflecting increasing concern over fraud and forgery in land transactions across Uganda.

“Forgery and fraudulent land transactions pose a serious threat to public trust and the integrity of our land administration system,” a senior ODPP official noted.

Kamoga faces substantial penalties, including imprisonment, under the Penal Code. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected land fraud to law enforcement agencies.