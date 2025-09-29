UPDF arrests self-declared ‘Major Shaban’ over kidnapping, forgery, and impersonation

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has confirmed the arrest of Mr. Mugwanya Shaban, popularly known as “Major Shaban,” following credible allegations of serious criminal activity, including kidnapping, forgery and impersonation of military personnel.

The arrest took place on August 27, 2025, at the Shell Fuel Station in Kyengera, Wakiso District. At the time, Mugwanya was dressed in a green UPDF ceremonial uniform adorned with forged insignia, falsely claiming the rank of Major. A search also recovered a dummy pistol and a forged UPDF identity card bearing the details RO/012032 Maj Shaban Mugwanya.

Speaking on the matter, Major General Felix Kulaigye, Director of Defence Public Information, said, “Mr. Mugwanya has never been a member of the UPDF. His actions, including impersonation of military personnel, undermine the credibility of the Force, endanger public safety, and threaten national security.”

According to preliminary investigations, Mugwanya admitted to masquerading as a UPDF senior officer since February 2024 and engaging in multiple unlawful activities.

Investigators revealed that in August 2025, Mugwanya, alongside accomplices Mpanga Brennan Patrick, Kyamanya Peter, and an individual identified as Capt Ivan, kidnapped Mzee Spelito Mubiru from Luwero District. Mugwanya confessed that the act was allegedly carried out on instructions from Nalwoga Sharon, who paid Shs3,000,000 to Capt Ivan to facilitate the abduction. The victim was unlawfully detained for two days.

Mugwanya reportedly purchased a UPDF ceremonial suit for Shs150,000, Major insignia for Shs60,000, and a forged military ID card for Shs40,000 from a tailor at Kampala’s Cooper Complex. He allegedly used these items to falsely confer military authority on himself.

“He is a habitual imposter who has posed as a Major attached to State House. In collusion with others, he has conducted illegal arrests and managed land-related disputes for financial gain,” Kulaigye added.

The UPDF emphasized that Mugwanya’s fraudulent activities, which started in 2024, were carried out under the false guise of military and State House authority, misleading members of the public and exposing them to considerable risk.

Mugwanya remains in lawful custody and will be presented before competent authorities to answer charges, including unlawful possession of items reserved for the Defence Forces.

The UPDF urged the public to exercise caution when approached by individuals claiming to be security officials and to verify credentials before engagement. Impersonators or suspicious persons should be reported immediately to the nearest police station or UPDF unit.

“The UPDF reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law, maintaining discipline, and protecting the people of Uganda from all forms of criminality,” Kulaigye noted.