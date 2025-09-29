FDC’s Nandala Mafabi welcomed in Buikwe as 2026 presidential campaigns kick off

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) today, Monday officially launched its 2026 presidential campaigns in Buikwe District, where party flag bearer Nathan Nandala Mafabi was warmly welcomed by jubilant supporters.
Led by Buikwe Woman MP aspirant Lukiya Namwanga, excited crowds gathered at Nsalo Bunyira village, Nkokonjeru Town Council chanting songs of praise and waving party flags. The presidential candidate, accompanied by FDC party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat, was received with gifts from residents, underscoring a strong start to the party’s campaign journey.
Earlier, Mafabi paid a courtesy call to the FDC Buikwe District offices before proceeding to Nkokonjeru Central Zone, where he officially commissioned a new party branch office. Addressing the cheering supporters, Mafabi rallied Ugandans under his unifying message: “One Uganda, One People.”
According to the Electoral Commission’s harmonised programme, Buikwe marks the first stop on Nandala Mafabi’s extensive nationwide campaign trail that will stretch into early 2026. His itinerary for the coming weeks covers more than 40 districts, cutting across central, eastern, northern, and western Uganda.
Below is a breakdown of his campaign trail for September and October 2025:
September 28, 2025 – Buikwe
September 30, 2025 – Bugiri, Luuka, Jinja City
October 1, 2025 – Kamuli, Namutumba, Buyende
October 2, 2025 – Jinja City, Iganga, Kikuube
October 3, 2025 – Kamuli, Hoima, Kyenjojo
October 4, 2025 – Kasese, Buyende, Fort Portal City
October 5, 2025 – Kole, Lira, Lira City
October 6, 2025 – Kyenjojo, Butaleja, Bukwo, Kasese
October 7, 2025 – Kibuku, Tororo, Bushenyi
October 9, 2025 – Amolatar, Namayingo, Sheema
October 10, 2025 – Alebtong, Pallisa, Ntungamo
October 11, 2025 – Lira City, Lira District, Budaka
October 12, 2025 – Obongi, Rwampara, Butebo, Kalangala
October 13, 2025 – Masaka, Bukwo, Lwengo, Kapchorwa, Namutumba, Moroto
October 14, 2025 – Bukomansimbi, Bulambuli, Masaka City
October 15, 2025 – Kalungu, Butaleja, Abim, Bukomansimbi
October 16, 2025 – Mpigi, Busia, Mbale City, Kalungu
October 17, 2025 – Kiboga, Namayingo, Bududa, Mbale City, Mpigi, Lwengo, Kassanda, Bugiri, Mbale
October 18, 2025 – Bulambuli
October 19, 2025 – Nakapiripirit, Bududa, Kyotera
October 20, 2025 – Kakumiiro, Kotido, Rakai
October 21, 2025 – Serere, Makindye, Mukono
October 22, 2025 – Kumi, Rubaga, Amuria, Buikwe
October 23, 2025 – Bududa, Kawempe, Kaberamaido, Kayunga
October 24, 2025 – Mbale, Soroti, Jinja City
October 25, 2025 – Alebtong, Ntoroko, Omoro, Kabale, Tororo, Busia
October 26, 2025 – Lira, Bunyangabu, Amuria, Ibanda, Mayuge
October 27, 2025 – Alebtong, Ntoroko, Omoro, Kabale, Tororo, Busia
October 28, 2025 – Buikwe, Rukungiri, Busia, Tororo
October 29, 2025 – Kanungu, Tororo, Bududa
October 30, 2025 – Kisoro, Sironko
October 31, 2025 – Nansana, Kitgum, Makindye, Bukedea
The launch in Buikwe coincides with the unveiling of the NRM manifesto by incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Munyonyo, while National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, is expected to begin his campaign in Jinja.
With campaigns now underway, the political season will run until February 2026. For the FDC, today’s energetic launch in Buikwe shows a determined push to mobilize across the country, with Mafabi positioning himself as a candidate of unity, reform, and national renewal.