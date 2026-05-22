Another Matayo Kyaligonza’s son clinches NRM ticket in Kikuube LC5 by-election as rival cries foul

KIKUUBE, UGANDA — May 22, 2026-Burnet Mbabazi has been officially declared the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the Kikuube District LC5 by-election after securing a clear win in the party primaries, though the announcement has been met with rejection from his closest rival.



According to results released by NRM electoral officials, Mbabazi polled 23,279 votes, translating to 58 percent of the total votes cast, in a tightly contested internal race that drew thousands of party supporters across the district.

The primaries were held across Kikuube’s villages and sub-counties as the ruling party moved to select its candidate for the upcoming by-election, triggered by the death of former district chairperson Peter Banura Araali.

Mbabazi, who is the son of retired Major General Matayo Kyaligonza, now steps into the national political spotlight as he prepares to carry the NRM banner into the June 18 contest.

Shortly after his victory was confirmed, Mbabazi called for calm and unity within the party, urging rival camps to rally behind him ahead of the main election.

“We have gone through a democratic process, and it is now time to focus on service delivery and development,” he said.

But the outcome has been strongly disputed by his main challenger, Paddy Kisembo, who rejected the results and accused party election officials of irregularities in several areas.

Kisembo questioned the integrity of results from selected polling locations, including parts of Buhimba and Kyangwali, claiming that the tally did not reflect what had transpired at the village level. He has since demanded access to original voter registers and tally sheets to verify the figures.

The disputed outcome has exposed tensions within the ruling party’s local structures, with analysts warning that internal divisions could spill over into the main by-election campaign if not resolved quickly.

Despite his rejection of the results, Kisembo has hinted that he may proceed as an independent candidate, setting up a potentially heated three-way race in the oil-rich district.

The Kikuube LC5 seat fell vacant following the death of the former district chairperson in a road accident earlier this year, prompting heightened political activity as parties position themselves to control the strategic local government office.

The Electoral Commission is expected to open nominations in the coming days ahead of the June by-election, which is already shaping up to be one of the most closely watched local contests in western Uganda.

As Mbabazi prepares for the next stage, the dispute from within his own party signals that the battle for Kikuube’s leadership is only just beginning.