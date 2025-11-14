NRM leaders in Kawempe pledge peaceful, violence-free by-election campaigns

National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in Kawempe Division have committed to ensuring a peaceful and orderly environment throughout the ongoing by-election campaigns and assured both the public and party leadership that the area will remain free of violence.

The pledge was made during a high-level mobilisation meeting in Kampala, led by NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja Nsereko and State House Comptroller Jane Barekye.

The engagement, part of President Yoweri Museveni’s intensified house-to-house mobilisation drive brought together more than 30,000 party leaders from the five divisions of Kampala.

Namayanja urged NRM leaders to put aside personal differences and prioritise the party’s broader mission.

“Let us not allow intrigue, jealousy, or resentment to divide us. Our focus should be on the common goal, victory for the NRM and continued development for our people,” she said.

She commended the strength of the party’s grassroots structures, noting that this mobilisation effort stands out because it is being driven by local members themselves.

Barekye, on her part, encouraged leaders to champion government poverty-alleviation initiatives, emphasising President Museveni’s call for increased household productivity.

“The President’s message is clear, every household should engage in productive work to eliminate poverty. As NRM leaders, we must take this message door-to-door and ensure that communities embrace government programs,” she said.

Namayanja further applauded Kawempe leaders for reaffirming their commitment to maintaining peace during the by-election period. She warned that the party would not hesitate to take action against any form of indiscipline.

“The NRM does not tolerate any form of chaos or disorder. Anyone who attempts to destabilise peace in our communities will face serious consequences,” she cautioned.

The leaders’ commitment comes as political activities intensify across Kampala, with the party positioning itself to secure victory while preserving stability in Kawempe Division.