Victoria University unveils 5-year strategic plan, tribunal and new Naguru campus vision

Victoria University has unveiled an ambitious 5-Year Strategic Plan alongside the official launch of the Victoria University Tribunal, which marks one of the institution’s most transformative milestones.

The announcement was made during a high-profile ceremony held at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where the university leadership presented a bold roadmap for the future.

The university revealed that its new state-of-the-art home will rise in Naguru, overlooking Kampala’s iconic skyline.

The planned campus will feature modern digital infrastructure, advanced laboratories, research facilities, and expanded learning spaces designed to position Victoria University as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

During the launch, the institution emphasized that the new vision is built on courage, reinvention, and a commitment to shaping the next generation.

The leadership noted that the journey ahead is grounded in one powerful belief: the future is not handed down it is created by those bold enough to redesign it.

Victoria University’s 5-Year Strategic Plan sets out to enhance academic excellence, deepen research capacity, expand online and technology-driven learning, and invest heavily in entrepreneurship development. The university said these pillars will define its academic direction as it moves toward a more globally competitive model of education.

The event also witnessed the official inauguration of the Victoria University Tribunal, an independent governance body established to strengthen accountability, integrity, and fairness within the university. The tribunal will handle matters involving students, staff, and administration, ensuring that disciplinary and administrative issues are resolved transparently and professionally.

The newly constituted tribunal includes: Mr. Elisha Bafirawala – Chairperson of the Tribunal, a legal expert qualified to serve as a High Court Judge, Ms. Rebecca Irene Nassuuna – Secretary to the Tribunal and advocate, Gizamba Calvin – Student Guild Speaker, representing the student body, Dr. Bill Nkeeto – Representative of the academic staff, Mr. Vikrant Jha – Representative of the administrative staff, Dr. Harriet Mimi Uwineza – Representative of the Senate, and Dr. Mary Kanyiginya Tizikara – Representative of the University Council

University officials stated that the creation of the tribunal reflects a commitment to upholding high governance standards and building trust across the institution.

The launch of the strategic plan, the tribunal and the new Naguru campus vision signals a decisive new chapter for Victoria University — one built on innovation, strong values, and a clear determination to redefine the future of higher education in Uganda and the region.