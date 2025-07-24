Victoria University welcomes new entrants

Victoria University has extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to its newest cohort of students, with Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga expressing profound gratitude to all who have chosen the institution as their academic home.

In a message addressed to students, parents and supporters from Uganda and beyond, Dr. Muganga celebrated the trust and confidence shown in the university, emphasizing a renewed commitment to excellence in higher education.

“To all our dear students who have chosen Victoria University in such remarkable numbers, thank you,” Dr. Muganga said.

He added, “Your decision fills us with pride and a deep sense of purpose. We are honored to be your university of choice.”

He also acknowledged the critical role played by parents and guardians who have entrusted the university with shaping their children’s futures.

“To the parents and guardians who have entrusted us with their children’s future, we are truly grateful. Your confidence is a responsibility we carry with the utmost care and seriousness,” he noted.

Victoria University, one of Uganda’s fastest-growing private institutions, has continued to attract students from across the globe, an achievement Dr. Muganga attributes to the university’s practical, student-centered approach to education.

He said, “And to all Ugandans and friends from around the world who have made Victoria University their preferred destination for quality education, we extend our sincere appreciation. Your support inspires us every single day.”

Dr. Muganga assured the public that the university remains committed to delivering education that is relevant, transformative, and responsive to the demands of a rapidly changing world.

He remarked, “In return for this trust, we commit to delivering an education that is meaningful, practical, and grounded in real-world experience. Driven by technology and innovation, our programs are designed to help learners grow with mastery, confidence, and purpose.”

He applauded, “Thank you once again for believing in us. Because of you, we are more determined than ever to dream bigger, aim higher, and serve better. We will not let you down.”

As the new academic year unfolds, Victoria University is poised to continue shaping Uganda’s future leaders through dynamic learning models, cutting-edge technologies, and a culture of excellence.