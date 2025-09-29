Museveni to unveil NRM 2026–2031 manifesto at Speke Resort Convention Centre, Munyonyo

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is set to officially launch the National Resistance Movement (NRM) manifesto for the 2026–2031 term today at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo.

The document, commonly referred to within the party as the “Kisanja” programme, outlines the government’s achievements over the past years while charting the strategic direction for the next five. Party insiders say it will emphasise industrialisation, job creation, agricultural modernisation, and the consolidation of peace and security across the country.

Other critical commitments expected in the manifesto include infrastructure expansion, growth of the oil and gas industry, advancement in digital transformation, and increased participation in regional and international trade.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong will preside over today’s proceedings, joined by the party’s first national vice chairman, before President Museveni takes to the podium at 4:00 p.m. to unveil the manifesto. The event is expected to draw senior party leaders, dignitaries, and guests, with prayers, anthems, and cultural entertainment setting the stage.

The launch coincides with the beginning of Museveni’s campaign trail. According to the Electoral Commission’s harmonised programme, the President will start canvassing for support in Munyonyo and Makindye before proceeding to Luweero on September 30—a district with deep historical significance as the cradle of the 1981–86 liberation struggle that ushered him into power.

From there, his itinerary takes him to Amolatar and Dokolo on October 1, Alebtong and Otuke on October 2, Apac, Kwania, and Ntoroko on October 3, and then to Bunyangabu and Kasese on October 4. The tour will later extend to Kole, Lira, and Lira City on October 5.

The route reflects a deliberate strategy: invoking symbolism in Central Uganda while reinforcing support bases in the north and west, areas where the NRM has traditionally enjoyed strong backing.

At 81, Museveni is bidding for yet another term in office, framing his candidacy around themes of continuity, stability, and the safeguarding of national progress.

Meanwhile, his principal challenger, National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, is expected to launch his campaign in Jinja later today. His entry in the eastern region showcases efforts to expand beyond Buganda, where his party recorded sweeping victories in 2021.

The 2026 presidential race is notable for being the first in two decades without a female contender. It is shaping up as a contest between Museveni’s message of legacy and stability and the opposition’s calls for change, transparency, and generational leadership. Campaigns will continue until February 2026.