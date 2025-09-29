Uganda’s coffee surges to $2.24b as Tokyo market opens doors

Uganda’s coffee industry is enjoying a moment of triumph on the global stage, debuting strongly at the Specialty Coffee Association of Japan (SCAJ) World Specialty Coffee Conference & Exhibition, Asia’s largest coffee showcase.

The exhibition comes on a record-breaking year in which Uganda’s coffee export earnings surged to $2.24 billion, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF). The milestone marks a 58.7 percent jump from the previous year, cementing coffee’s position as the country’s leading foreign exchange earner.

In the 12 months to August 2025, Uganda shipped out 7.93 million 60-kilogram bags, with both robusta and arabica beans making waves in global markets.

At the Tokyo Big Sight convention centre, Uganda’s pavilion, boldly branded “Uganda: The Pearl of Africa,” is positioning the country as a reliable supplier for Japan’s demanding specialty market. The stand features live cuppings, sustainability showcases, and direct engagement between Japanese roasters and Ugandan exporters.

“Japan values quality, traceability, sustainability, and authenticity,” noted Uganda’s Ambassador to Japan, Tophace Kaahwa. “Uganda offers all these attributes, alongside volumes that can sustain long-term partnerships.”

Analysts attribute the record earnings to both strong harvests and rising international prices, particularly for Uganda’s premium arabica beans grown in high-altitude regions like Mt. Elgon. In August alone, arabica exports surged nearly 64 percent in value compared to the previous year, with some top lots fetching as high as $9.42 per kilogram.

“The story of Uganda’s coffee is not just about trade figures,” said Gordon Katwirenabo, Assistant Commissioner for Quality Assurance and Value Addition at MAAIF. “It is about transformation. From smallholder farmers to globally recognized exporters, Uganda is showing the world that scale, quality, and sustainability can go together.”

For Uganda’s exporters, the Tokyo showcase is more than a promotional event; it’s a business hub. Contracts are being negotiated on site, with government officials confident that partnerships struck in Tokyo will translate into long-term gains for farmers back home.

“Our exports are at record highs and this is only the beginning,” Katwirenabo added.

With Japan identified as a priority growth market, Uganda’s coffee sector is looking to build on its historic export performance and carve out a permanent place among the world’s most trusted coffee origins.