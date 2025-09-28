Museveni reveals shocking truth about Eddy Kenzo’s father

In a surprising revelation, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni disclosed that renowned Ugandan musician and president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), Eddy Kenzo, is the son of the late Eriya Mwine, popularly known as Chefe Ali.

The late Chefe Ali was a member of the National Resistance Army (NRA).

The announcement came during an event held on Saturday at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where Museveni was the chief guest at the launch of the Yoweri music album, a project organized by Kenzo under the UNMF.

While praising Kenzo for his integrity and leadership in the music industry, President Museveni noted that he is very happy with ” Sitya loss” hit maker,s honest.

“I am very happy with the honesty of Eddy Kenzo because the money we gave him, he used it. ”Museveni noted.

He then dropped the unexpected news the singer’s alleged biological father.

“Eddy Kenzo is the son of a soldier,” Museveni said, turning to Kenzo. “Did you tell them, or did you want to keep it a secret? Where are the other children of Chief Ali? Stand up. Even though they look alike.”Museveni stated.

The revelation caused a stir in the audience, with many surprised to learn of Kenzo’s previously undisclosed family background.

Late Chefe Ali

For years, the artist born Edrisah Musuuza has shared his story of growing up in hardship, losing his mother at a young age, living on the streets, and struggling before finding a path through music. Until now, little was known publicly about his father.

Chefe Ali (Eriya Mwine), a prominent figure in Uganda’s military history, served as Chief of Defence Forces from 1996 to 1998. He was one of the historic fighters in the NRA bush war and led the UPDF during a critical period in Uganda’s security landscape.

Museveni’s revelation has now brought Chief Ali’s name back into the national spotlight this time through the legacy of his son, one of Uganda’s most celebrated music stars.

The news quickly spread on social media, sparking widespread discussion. While some fans expressed shock, others saw it as a powerful connection between Uganda’s military past and cultural present.

“We’ve always admired Kenzo for surviving the streets. Now we know he also carries a soldier’s blood,” one attendee at the Munyonyo event whispered after Museveni’s speech. Eddy Kenzo has long been celebrated as a symbol of perseverance rising from the streets to become an international music icon, winning a BET Award and earning Uganda’s first-ever Grammy nomination. Museveni’s comments now add a new dimension to his story, not only a tale of struggle and triumph, but also one rooted in national history.

As of now, Kenzo and his management have not publicly responded to the President’s remarks. However, Museveni’s statement has undoubtedly opened a new chapter in the narrative of one of Uganda’s most influential artists.

We will continue to follow this story and update you as more details emerge.