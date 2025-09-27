Irene Ntale, Vicent Kalibbala set for Rubaga wedding on October 17

Celebrity Ugandan singer and former Swangz Avenue star, Irene Ntale, is officially headed down the aisle with fiancé Vincent Kalibala.



The couple has announced that their wedding will take place on October 17, 2025, although the venue remains undisclosed for now. The news has sparked an outpouring of excitement and congratulations from fans and well-wishers, who have flooded the comments with messages of love and support for the couple.

While Ntale has yet to reveal full details of the upcoming celebration, more updates are expected as the big day approaches, and we’ll keep you informed as they come in