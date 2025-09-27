NUP unveils offices in Mbarara

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has unveiled its Western Uganda Headquarters, which the party built in Mbarara City.

According to the Party’s Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, construction of the offices was kept a secret to avoid any possible disruptions by the government.

Rubongoya noted that the party purchased the land located right next to Independence Park Grounds over a year ago, and construction started in earnest.

“We’re glad that information about this place was kept under wraps for over a year and so we were able to avoid the usual sabotage by the regime. Grateful to our leader Bobi Wine and the leaders with whom we work, for it takes discipline and sacrifice!” he said.

NUP Presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, aka Bobi Wine who officiated at the opening noted that the headquarters strategic location is aimed at strengthening NUP activities in the region.

“We built this headquarters without anyone knowing and opened it without anyone knowing, and that is how we shall unseat (President) Museveni without anyone knowing, we don’t want to remove him by force because we are peaceful people” he said.

Kyagulanyi noted that the party’s regional operations will be coordinated from the newly opened headquarters.

During the opening, Kyagulanyi dedicated the headquarters to late (NUP) deputy president for Western Uganda, Jolly Kyomugasho Mugisha who passed on on Monday at Mbarara Hospital.

The leader of the Opposition in Parliament and the party spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi noted that the headquarters will be the party’s command center for all the activities and offices in the wider western Uganda.

According to observers, the decision to keep the project underground reflects the opposition party’s increasing caution in dealing with state surveillance and alleged attempts to curtail its political activities.

Recently, the party unveiled its Eastern Uganda Headquarters in Iganga Town to support party activities in Eastern Uganda, surprising both its supporters and security agencies.

