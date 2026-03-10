UPDF mission in South Sudan legitimate and has saved lives, says Deputy Spokesperson

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has defended its ongoing military deployment in South Sudan, describing the mission as lawful and critical in preventing violence and protecting civilians.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the Acting Director of Defence Public Information, Col. Chris Magezi, said the operation was carried out at the invitation of the South Sudan government and with approval from the Parliament of Uganda.

“The current UPDF operation in South Sudan is completely legitimate. UPDF was invited by the sovereign government of the country, and the deployment was approved by Parliament of Uganda,” Magezi said.

The statement was issued in response to a report by the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan published on February 27, 2026, and subsequent media coverage regarding Uganda’s military presence in the country.

Magezi stressed that the UPDF has maintained a long-standing record of professionalism and respect for civilian populations in all its operations.

“UPDF has never targeted civilians in its forty five year cherished history. That is why it is extremely popular with the people wherever it operates,” he said.

According to the military, the deployment in South Sudan helped prevent escalating violence, particularly in the capital Juba, and protected communities from attacks by armed groups.

“The people of South Sudan are happy with UPDF operations in the country, which prevented internecine fighting in Juba and stopped the White Army’s atrocities against the population,” Magezi stated.

The UPDF also dismissed the UN report and related media coverage as incomplete and biased, arguing that Uganda’s position had not been adequately reflected.

“The report is not exhaustive, while the media reporting is biased and does not take into consideration Uganda’s positions, which have been communicated numerous times to the United Nations,” Magezi said.

Uganda maintains that its involvement in South Sudan is aimed at promoting stability in the region through dialogue and conflict prevention.

“Uganda’s position is premised on continued political dialogue between the parties, prevention of widespread violence, and securing regional stability,”Magezi added.

The UPDF has previously participated in several regional peace support operations, including missions in Somalia, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan, where the force’s presence has contributed to peacekeeping and civilian protection.