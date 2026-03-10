Over 300 cataract surgeries to be conducted at Rajiv Ruparelia Eye Camp in Bukedea, as Speaker Among praises Sudhir for initiative

More than 300 cataract surgeries will be conducted during the upcoming Rajiv Ruparelia Eye Camp in Bukedea District, an initiative aimed at restoring sight and expanding access to eye care services for communities in Eastern Uganda.

The outreach, organised by the Ruparelia Foundation, is expected to screen at least 2,000 community members and perform over 300 cataract surgeries, including operations for both adults and children. The medical camp will also distribute more than 800 corrective reading glasses to people in need while offering free eye check-ups to over 2,000 residents.

The initiative is part of efforts to honour the legacy of the late Rajiv Ruparelia, whose passion for community support and philanthropy inspired the programme.

Sudhir Ruparelia revealed that the eye camp will become a national initiative conducted across different regions of Uganda every two years.

According to tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, the programme will rotate across the country to ensure more communities benefit from specialised eye care services after every two years.

He announced that after the Bukedea outreach, the next Rajiv Ruparelia Eye Camp will be held in Kasese District.

Speaking during the launch, Jyotsna Ruparelia said the family chose to honour Rajiv by continuing the charitable values he believed in.

“This eye camp is very special to us because it is being carried out in the name of our son Rajiv. Rajiv believed deeply in giving back and had a natural instinct to help people and communities,”she said.

She added that restoring eyesight has life-changing effects on individuals and families.

“Sight is something many of us take for granted, but for thousands of people a simple surgery or a pair of glasses can completely transform their lives. It can allow a parent to work again, a child to return to school and an elderly person to regain independence,”she said.

The camp will take place from March 27 to March 29 at Bukedea Teaching Hospital, where doctors will conduct screenings and surgeries directly within the community to reduce barriers that often prevent rural residents from accessing specialised treatment.

Medical specialists involved in the programme explained that cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness in Uganda, yet treatment remains expensive for many patients.

Grace Hope noted that a single cataract surgery in a private hospital can cost about five million shillings, making it inaccessible to many Ugandans.

“The commonest cause of blindness in Uganda is cataracts. Many patients cannot afford the surgery. This camp will help us reach people in the communities and operate on them free of charge,”she said.

She added that the medical team also plans to operate on at least 50 children, warning that delayed treatment among children can lead to permanent vision loss.

“When a child becomes blind and we delay treatment, the damage can become irreversible because their visual pathways are still developing. Early surgery changes the future of that child,”she explained.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among welcomed the initiative and praised the Ruparelia family for supporting healthcare services closer to communities.

“I am sincerely grateful to the Ruparelia Foundation founded by my brother Dr Sudhir and his wife Jyotsna for this initiative. You chose the right place in Bukedea and we pledge our unwavering support to ensure the success of this camp,”she said.

Among said the programme complements government health efforts by bringing specialised services nearer to people in rural communities.

“As government it is our responsibility to offer health services everywhere, but initiatives like this help bring services closer to the people. We appreciate you for supporting humanity and for the immense contribution you have made to Uganda,” she added.

During the event, the Speaker also announced a Shs50 million contribution through the Bukedea Comprehensive Schools and Anita Foundation to support the medical outreach.

The initiative is also intended to keep alive the humanitarian legacy of Rajiv Ruparelia, whose vision of community support continues to inspire many activities under the Ruparelia Foundation.