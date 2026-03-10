Tycoon Sudhir’s luxury One Ten Apartment Tower in Kololo gains shape

Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s ambitious luxury residential development, the One Ten Apartments, is steadily rising in Kololo as one of the most prominent high-end property projects currently reshaping the skyline of Kampala.

The 15-storey apartment tower, located along Prince Charles Drive, is designed to deliver a new standard of upscale urban living in one of the city’s most prestigious and secure neighbourhoods.

Once complete, the complex will feature 156 premium apartments ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom units. The residences are designed with generous space, with two-bedroom apartments measuring between 123 and 170 square metres, while three-bedroom units range from about 183 to 250 square metres. The development will also include expansive four-bedroom apartments measuring about 247 square metres.

The project is being developed under Meera Investments Limited, the property development arm of the Ruparelia Group, which has played a major role in transforming Kampala’s commercial and residential real estate landscape.

The apartments will feature high-end finishes, including imported Italian tiles, modern fittings, and stylish interior designs aimed at providing residents with a sophisticated living experience.

Among the standout features of the development is a rooftop swimming pool designed to provide a serene retreat with panoramic views of the city. The rooftop space will also host a poolside bar and a proposed café, creating a lifestyle concept that blends leisure with luxury living.

To ensure convenience and reliability, the building will also incorporate underground water storage systems, standby power generators and secure parking facilities across two basement levels.

The One Ten project forms part of Meera Investments’ build to sell residential strategy introduced in 2018 to respond to the growing demand for quality housing in Kampala. The company has previously delivered residential developments such as Tagore Living and Bukoto Living.

Potential buyers can secure units with a 20 percent deposit, while property investors are expected to benefit from strong rental demand in the city. Industry projections indicate that returns could range between 8 percent and 16 percent annually, driven by Kampala’s expanding population and increasing demand for modern housing.

Speaking during the unveiling of the development last year, Sudhir highlighted the importance of real estate in economic growth and wealth creation and noted that the project reflects a commitment to delivering world class property developments for both local buyers and international investors.

The Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group, Sheena Ruparelia earlier said the development combines the prestige of Kololo with contemporary design and carefully planned community spaces.

Kololo remains one of Kampala’s most sought-after residential areas, known for its leafy surroundings, diplomatic missions, and proximity to the city’s social and commercial hubs.

The One Ten tower is also expected to further strengthen the Ruparelia Group’s property portfolio, which includes landmark developments such as Kingdom Kampala and Pearl Business Park.