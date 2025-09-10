City tycoon Sudhir unveils luxury One Ten Apartment Tower in Kololo

Ugandan Billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia has launched Uganda’s most ambitious residential project to date: the One-10 Apartments, a 15-storey luxury tower set to redefine upscale living in Kampala’s elite suburb of Kololo.

Situated on Prince Charles Drive, one of the city’s most affluent and secure neighbourhoods, the complex comprises 156 premium apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms. These include exceptionally spacious two-bedroom units—from 123 m² to 170 m²—and three-bedroom apartments in multiple variations between 183 m² and 250 m², plus a sumptuous four-bedroom spread of 247 m².

Its name, One-10, reflects more than just a brand. “One” signifies being the number-one choice for sanctuary-style accommodation, while “Ten” embodies the ten hallmarks of luxury: prime location, expansive space, unique comfort, elegant interiors, scenic views, a healthy environment, top-tier security, striking architecture, aesthetic beauty, and premium amenities.

What makes One-10 even more compelling is its premium lifestyle offerings. Italian tiles, high-end finishes, and modern design bring elegance to every corner. The building is crowned with a tranquil swimming pool—an oasis in the sky, flanked by a pioneering poolside bar and a proposed café—the first such feature in Uganda’s condominium developments. Down below, the building ensures security and comfort through underground water storage, backup generators, and secure parking across two basement levels.

Launched under Meera Investments’ build-to-sell arm, a division introduced in 2018, One-10 is the company’s most grandiose residential project yet, joining earlier successes like Tagore Living and Bukoto Living. Prospective buyers can reserve a home with a 20% deposit, and investors can look forward to attractive annual rental yields ranging from 8% to 16%—driven by Uganda’s rising housing demand and growing population.

Beyond just luxury, Sudhir emphasized One-10’s broader economic and cultural significance. Speaking at the launch, he noted real estate’s pivotal role in wealth creation and reaffirmed Meera Investments’ mission to offer top-tier properties to both Ugandans and the global investor community. Sheena Ruparelia, Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group, echoed this ambition, describing One-10 as a fusion of Kololo’s prestige with contemporary design and community spaces.

Kololo’s allure—its green enclaves, diplomatic presence, and proximity to Kampala’s social hubs—makes One-10’s location a standout selling point. Residents will enjoy sweeping city panoramas, enhanced security, and easy access to bars, lounges, and shopping, all while basking in serene urban living.

This development does more than add to Kampala’s skyline—it signals Sudhir’s vision as a custodian of Uganda’s urban future. As part of a portfolio that spans commercial towers, hotels, and mixed-use projects like Kingdom Kampala and Pearl Business Park, One-10 underscores a strategic investment in the city’s growth while offering tangible returns and elevated living standards.

One-10 Apartments are now available for purchase. With construction slated to complete in late 2024 and handover expected in 2025, this project represents both a luxurious home for individuals and families, and a compelling opportunity for savvy investors poised to capitalize on Kampala’s expanding real estate market.