Tycoon Sudhir unveils iconic 19-storey Pearl Tower One in Kampala

East African mogul Sudhir Ruparelia has officially unveiled Pearl Tower One, an iconic new 19-storey Grade-A office tower marking the inaugural phase of the sprawling Pearl Business Park.

Located at the intersection of Yusuf Lule and Old Kiira Roads, this architectural marvel features 16 floors of premium office space, spanning approximately 24,000 square metres of lettable area, supported by three secure basement parking levels with capacity for over 360 vehicles, though some reports estimate parking for over 1,000 vehicles.

City Tycoon Sudhir, Wife Jyostna, Daughter Sheena and grandchildren are joined by family friends at the unveiling of the new building on Monday August 11, 2025.

Its distinctive combination of brick and glass façade and modern lines now stands as a visible landmark across central Kampala

Pearl Tower One is a bold statement of Sudhir’s confidence in Uganda’s economic future.

It reflects his commitment to creating world-class infrastructure that supports business growth and urban transformation.

The structure boasts world-class amenities designed to meet the demands of modern enterprises: energy-efficient lighting and ventilation, high-speed dual-fibre internet, automated fire detection and sprinkler systems, 24/7 security with over 170 CCTV cameras, reliable power backup via three-phase Umeme supply supported by a multi-day generator backup, and consistent water provision through underground and rooftop storage tanks.

As the first of an impressive 10-tower master plan within the 18–20 acre Pearl Business Park, the project paves the way for an integrated commercial ecosystem featuring a five-star hotel, modern shopping mall, hospital, and landscaped open spaces, effectively creating a “city within a city” in Kampala’s heart.

Strategically positioned near the Central Business District, Mulago Hospital, Makerere University, banking hubs, government institutions, and luxury hotels, the tower’s accessibility via both private and public transport routes makes it an ideal address for embassies, multinationals, startups, and growing enterprises.

Leasing is now open, with businesses already showing interest in securing space in this prime location ahead of its official opening.

Pearl Tower One is more than a building; it’s a grand manifestation of vision, innovation, and investment. It underscores Uganda’s leap into modernity while honoring the enduring legacy of the entrepreneurial spirit. To the Ruparelia family: your perseverance continues to elevate our nation. We cherish the memory of Rajiv Ruparelia, whose spirit remains a guiding light for us all.