128 Equity scholars secure Shs85b in scholarships to join top global universities

A total of 128 scholars under the Equity Leaders Program (ELP) have secured fully funded scholarships worth Ksh2.79 billion (approximately $21.6 million) to study at 62 prestigious universities across 19 countries and five continents. The cohort includes 87 students from Kenya, 33 from Rwanda, four from Uganda, and four from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman, Dr. James Mwangi, officially commissioned the scholars’ airlift, each receiving up to Ksh200,000 to facilitate their transition to their respective institutions. Sixteen of the scholars will join Ivy League universities, including Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Mwangi said the ELP was designed not just to educate, but to transform the continent’s future.

“The Equity Leaders Program is both an investment in Africa’s future innovators and a catalyst for the continent’s transformation,” he said.

He added, “Return with a spirit of innovation, a commitment to building a more prosperous and equitable Africa, and the knowledge, skills, and networks to drive economic growth, promote social progress, and build a brighter future for generations to come.”

Among the Ugandan scholars is Garvin Alimu, headed to Harvard University to study Engineering. He reflected on a journey marked by persistence:

“The journey to realizing my dream has been filled with risks, sacrifices, and challenges that at times felt insurmountable. I started my education in a little-known school in Nansana, but worked hard and joined King’s College Budo, where I scored 20 points. But excelling in Uganda is one thing and sitting for a USA essay exam is another altogether,” Alimu said.

Alimu added, “Equity bank staff prepared me for four straight months. This opportunity is not just for me; it’s for the collective good of our communities.”

Claire Nsaba from Kisoro District, who will join New York University’s Abu Dhabi campus to study Environmental Engineering, shared a similar message of perseverance:

“When I received the scholarship, I saw hope for my future and my family’s. Facing rejections from some universities was disheartening, but mentorship from Equity taught me that rejection can redirect you to something better,” she said.

She added, “Applying to New York University was my last attempt, and it worked. Proof that persistence and faith can open doors you never imagined.”

Dr. Mwangi urged the scholars to use their time abroad as an opportunity for growth beyond academics.

“See your time abroad as more than just an academic pursuit—it is a profound global opportunity for personal growth. Let accountability and integrity be your compass. Use your skills, knowledge, and global exposure to become solution-oriented leaders, bridge cultures, and inspire others to dream bigger,” he advised.

Since its inception in 1998, the ELP has supported 23,825 scholars, with 1,098 earning admission to top global institutions on full scholarships. Launched in Uganda in 2022, the program has already admitted 419 scholars, 13 of whom are currently studying abroad.

The program’s holistic approach—blending academic excellence, leadership training, mentorship, and global exposure—aims to equip Africa’s brightest young minds with the tools to drive sustainable economic growth and tackle the continent’s most pressing challenges.