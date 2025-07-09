Tycoon Sudhir’s Pearl Power One redefines Kampala skyline

The skyline of Uganda’s capital has a stunning new icon, Pearl Power One, a sleek 19-storey high-rise that marks the first phase of the expansive Pearl Business Park, a transformative development by property mogul Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia and his Ruparelia Group.

Located on Yusuf Lule Road, just in Kampala’s Central Business District, Pearl Power One rises from the grounds of the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters, turning what was once a government installation into a shining hub of modern business and innovation.

“We are now in the final touches of Phase One, and the building is ready for occupancy,” Dr. Ruparelia said on December 31, 2024, ahead of the New Year launch.

A Modern Business Haven

The tower offers 16 floors of Grade A lettable office space, totaling approximately 27,240 square meters, with 2 floors of underground parking capable of accommodating 360 vehicles — a major solution to Kampala’s chronic parking shortages.

Designed for multinational corporations, blue-chip companies, startups, and SMEs, Pearl Power One boasts:

·High-speed elevators

·Dual fibre optic internet connectivity

·Automated fire detection and suppression systems with sprinklers and a 145,200-litre reserve tank

·Three fire extinguishers and three foam stations per floor

·State-of-the-art fitness centre and sauna

· 170 CCTV cameras across public spaces and strict access control protocols

· Internet access points with links from both Kira Road and Yusuf Lule Road.

Strategic Location and Mixed-Use Vision

Positioned on one of Kampala’s most accessible corridors, Pearl Power One provides easy access to the city centre, Mulago Hospital, Makerere University, and major commercial hubs. Its location is intentionally planned to support the live-work-play model, bringing business, lifestyle, and wellness under one urban ecosystem.

Pearl Power One is just the beginning. The 20-acre Pearl Business Park masterplan includes:

· A five-star hotel

· A modern shopping mall

· A world-class hospital

· Several other commercial towers

Once complete, the park will become Uganda’s largest mixed-use commercial development, offering a futuristic city-within-a-city experience.

Kampala’s Silver Lining

According to building schematics and development partners, Pearl Business Park will not only set new standards in office design and leasing but also elevate Kampala’s global investment profile.

“This project will redefine Uganda’s real estate landscape,” the Ruparelia Group said at the groundbreaking, projecting Pearl Power One as the “biggest silver lining on the Kampala skyline.”

With environmentally conscious design, energy efficiency systems, and top-tier tenant amenities, Pearl Power One is more than a building — it is a statement of what the future of Ugandan real estate looks like.