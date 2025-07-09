Rotarians from District-9214 launch new year of impact and service at Speke Resort Munyonyo

In a vibrant celebration of purpose and unity, Rotarians from across the region gathered at the elegant Peak Resort in Munyonyo to officially launch the 2025–2026 Rotary Year, a moment marked by commitments, renewed energy and a powerful call to service.

The event raised an opportunity to showcase the district’s commitment to the theme “Unite for Good,”

With emotion and enthusiasm, the District Governor Elect, Kawooya addressed the attendees, accepting the mantle of leadership with gratitude and conviction.

“Your support…I do accept this assignment with joy, with gratitude, and with unwavering commitment to lead, to motivate, to serve, and most importantly, to inspire and make our district, our continent, and our world a better place,” Christine Kyeyune declared to applause.

Hosted by the Broadway Club of Muyenga, the event brought together Rotary actors, partners and friends of the movement to celebrate the beginning of what was repeatedly described as “a new Rotary” — a season of unity, leadership, and transformative action.

“A new Rotary is upon us. A season for us to unite for good. A season for us to write the next chapter of service, of leadership, and of impact,” one member said, setting the tone for what promises to be a year of bold steps and community-first thinking.

Among the highlights of the event was the unveiling of several new initiatives and campaigns aligned with Rotary’s global mission to serve above self. Attendees were encouraged to join in the journey of collective impact “one act at a time.”

“On this night, we’re going to unveil a number of things. We’re going to launch so many initiatives…bold steps we are taking to make this year different,” the Rotarian continued.

The event, characterized by elegance, optimism and camaraderie, not only celebrated tradition but also paved the way for innovation within Rotary’s service model. From community-driven outreach to international collaboration, the 2025–2026 Rotary Year is expected to focus on practical action, youth leadership, and sustainability.

The Rotarian urged, “Join me as the speakers of Munyonyo as we celebrate the Rotary year of action. Get ready to enjoy, to serve above self—and together, it will be one act at a time.”

As the sun blessed over Lake Victoria, Munyonyo stood not only as a scenic host but as a symbol of Rotary’s enduring values of fellowship, integrity and service in pursuit of a better world.