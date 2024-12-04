Man arrested with firearms and rounds of ammunition at Kisenyi Bus Terminal

Police at Old Kampala have apprehended a 40-year-old suspect, identified as David Tumwine, also known as Busoni for unlawful possession of firearms and rounds of ammunition.

Tumwine, a resident of Mubuteraniro Village in Mubende District was intercepted on the morning of December 4, 2024 at the bustling Kisenyi Bus Terminal in Kampala Central Division.

During routine security checks at the terminal around 9:00 AM, Tumwine, who was carrying two suspicious bags, was asked to submit to inspection. Instead, he attempted to flee, abandoning his belongings in the process.

ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police said that the terminal’s security team acted swiftly pursuing and apprehended him before he could escape.

Owoyesigire revealed, “Upon inspection of the suspect’s bags, a sub-machine gun (SMG), 24 live rounds of ammunition, 2 magazines, 3 pangas, a 1-liter bottle of petrol and ropes.”

The Police were immediately notified and Tumwine was taken into custody at Old Kampala Police Station.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Tumwine was traveling from Kyotera District and was heading to Busia. Authorities are now working to determine the source of the firearm and the suspect’s potential motives.

“We are committed to uncovering the full extent of this case, including where the firearm came from and what the suspect intended to do with it,” Owoyesigyire added.

The police have commended the vigilance and professionalism of the security personnel at Kisenyi Bus Terminal whose diligence may have averted a serious crime.

“This incident highlights the importance of maintaining robust security measures to protect public safety,” Owoyesigyire said.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest authorities as investigations into the matter continue.

Owoyesigire said that further updates will be provided as more information emerges.