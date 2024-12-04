Police investigate vandalism of high-voltage power lines in Nakasongola

Police in Nakasongola District have launched an investigation into the vandalism and theft of high-voltage electricity poles and wires belonging to Umeme Ltd.

The incident which occurred late on Tuesday night left multiple communities along the Kampala-Gulu highway without power.

Preliminary findings indicate that the vandals struck at around 11:00 PM on December 3, 2024, at Lubenge Swamp in Kakooge Town Council. Two high-voltage electricity poles were cut down and approximately 600 meters of electric wire valued at Shs20 million were stolen.

The discovery was made by Umeme technical officer, Edward Kwolekwa, who was dispatched to investigate a power outage affecting Kakooge, Katugo, Wabigalo, and other nearby stations.

Kwolekwa began inspecting power lines immediately after the blackout. His investigation continued into the morning of December 4, when a colleague on leave alerted him to the damaged poles at Lubenge Swamp.

Upon confirming the theft and damage, Kwolekwa reported the incident to Kakooge Police Station.

The territorial police in Nakasongola quickly responded to the report and registered a case of vandalism and malicious damage.

ASP Sam Twiineamazima, the Savannah Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident and outlined the police’s response.

“The scene was visited by our Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO), and relevant statements were recorded from both the complainant and Umeme supervisors,” ASP Twiineamazima said.

He added, “We are now actively hunting for the culprits to ensure they are apprehended and brought to justice.”

He assured the public that efforts are underway to recover the stolen wires and prevent future incidents of vandalism.

“These acts of sabotage not only disrupt essential services but also pose a significant danger to the public. We urge anyone with information about the perpetrators to come forward and assist with our investigations.”

The vandalism has caused widespread disruption to electricity supply in the affected areas Umeme Ltd. is working to restore power.

“More details will be availed in due course as the investigation progresses,” ASP Twiineamazima added.