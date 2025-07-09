Katikkiro Mayiga applauds Rotarians for competence-based leadership as he welcomes Kitakule to Mengo

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga has commended the Rotary International for its competence-driven leadership and dedication to community development, noting that the organization continues to achieve extraordinary impact even with limited resources.

Speaking at Bulange Mengo while receiving a delegation from Rotary District 9214 led by newly installed District Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule, Mayiga commended Rotary for fostering service-oriented leadership and partnering on causes that align closely with the Kingdom’s values.

“With limited resources, Rotary is doing unlimited good,” Mayiga said.

He attributed Rotary’s effectiveness to its deliberate and thoughtful approach to leadership selection.

“I would love to implore comrades for your better selection of leaders that enables you to implement your tasks and improve the conditions of our people. We look forward as a Kingdom to work together because of our shared vision and values,” he added.

A Paul Harris Fellow himself, Katikkiro encouraged leaders across all sectors to emulate Rotary’s thoughtful and solutions-based leadership.

“Leadership must aim at solving problems. We must think critically before speaking. Let us focus on clean water access, poverty alleviation, youth empowerment, education for vulnerable children and healthcare for marginalized communities,” he advised.

In his address, District Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule reaffirmed Rotary’s commitment to building a stronger Uganda through service, innovation and strategic partnerships with Buganda Kingdom as a critical ally.

“On behalf of Rotary District 9213, I extend our warmest greetings and deepest gratitude for the opportunity to visit the heart of the Buganda Kingdom,” he said.

He noted that the relationship between Buganda Kingdom and Rotary International is one that has matured into a meaningful and impactful partnership over the years, founded on rotary’s shared commitment to community development.

Kitakule highlighted several key areas where Rotary and Buganda are already working closely — and where further collaboration is expected:

1. Youth Empowerment

“Youth development remains a cornerstone of our shared efforts. Uganda is one of the youngest nations globally… Rotary is working closely with the Buganda Kingdom on programs such as ‘Vijana Poa,’ aimed at tackling youth unemployment.”

He specifically cited the Center of Excellence being built in Kira Municipality by the Rotary Club of Bweyogerere-Nansana, urging the Kingdom to support the finalization of its Memorandum of Understanding to attract long-term investment.

2. Environmental Conservation

“Protecting the environment is not just a global responsibility, it is also a deeply cultural one,” he said.

Rotary clubs have supported initiatives like Kibira kya Kabaka and environmental advocacy around Lake Victoria and the River Nile. Kitakule appealed for the Kingdom’s voice in campaigns to save the Nile Basin, calling it “a shared treasure for future generations.”

3. Healthcare and Innovation

He praised the Rotary Club of Kampala Ssesse Islands for deploying a floating hospital and medical ambulances to serve Uganda’s island communities — calling it a model of innovative healthcare delivery.

4. Language Inclusion and Community Reach

“We are actively promoting the creation of local language-speaking Rotary and Rotaract clubs,” Kitakule noted, referencing the newly formed Luganda-speaking club in Ssingo-Mityana. He called on the Kingdom to help support similar efforts across Buganda.

5. Collective Action and Cultural Engagement

“This Rotary year, our focus is not only on doing good but on doing good together,” Kitakule emphasized, recognizing Buganda’s role in fostering unity and cultural pride.

He also asked for the Kingdom’s support in storytelling, requesting access to platforms like CBS and BBS to help share Rotary’s “impact stories” under the Rotary Eyamba campaign.

He noted, “A tree is known by its fruits. We want the world to see the fruits of being a Rotarian — real lives changed, communities uplifted.”

Concluding his remarks, Kitakule extended a warm invitation to the Katikkiro and Kingdom officials to attend the Rotary District 9213 Conference (DISCON 101), scheduled for April 16–18, 2026, in Entebbe.

He said, “Your presence will honour us and reinforce our joint commitment to ‘Uniting for Good.’”

As the visit concluded, both the Buganda Kingdom and Rotary reaffirmed their shared dedication to building a more inclusive, healthy, and empowered society. With strong leadership, cultural synergy and people-first strategies, this partnership is poised to deliver lasting change across the region.