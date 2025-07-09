Tayebwa commends China for strengthening Uganda relations

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has commended China’s growing engagement with Uganda, describing it as historic and transformative while calling for stronger collaboration to address trade imbalances and expand legislative cooperation.

Tayebwa made the remarks on Tuesday during a high-level meeting at Parliament with a visiting Chinese delegation led by H.E. Jiang Zuojun, Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party.

The visit marked a milestone in the diplomatic and legislative relations between Kampala and Beijing, setting the stage for expanded partnerships in trade, infrastructure, and health.

“I want to appreciate H.E. Xi Jinping, the President of the People’s Republic of China, for the great friendship he has exhibited towards Uganda in particular and Africa at large,” Tayebwa said. “His good working relationship with H.E. President Museveni has ensured steady development of our country, and our relations are at a level never seen before.”

The Deputy Speaker, accompanied by a cross-section of Members of Parliament, applauded China’s tangible contributions to Uganda, particularly in times of crisis. He cited Beijing’s donation of eight million Yuan worth of anti-malaria drugs, 50,000 #Covid-19 testing kits, and 600,000 vaccine doses at the height of the pandemic.

“Indeed, China proved the old saying ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’. This helped us to save our people,” Tayebwa remarked.

While noting the increase in Uganda’s exports to China, Tayebwa expressed concern over the persistent trade imbalance. Uganda exported goods worth only $54 million to China in 2024, compared to $1.1 billion in imports from Beijing.

“I request for technical support so that we can meet the required standards in the short term,” he appealed, urging China to assist in building Uganda’s export capacity.

On his part, H.E. Jiang Zuojun reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening ties with Africa and Uganda, calling the current China-Africa relationship the most robust in history.

“Just as President Xi Jinping of China notes, the friendship of China and Africa transcends time and space and is passed down through generations. Now China-Africa friendship is at its best, elevating to a China-Africa community with a shared future for a new era,” Jiang said.

He noted that following the 2023 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Uganda was elevated to the status of a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partner — a development he said reflected the depth and potential of the bilateral partnership.

Adding to the discussions, Nathan Nandala-Mafabi (Budadiri County West) called on the Chinese delegation to revive former trade initiatives such as the China-Uganda Coffee Company, which once aimed to streamline Uganda’s top export into the Chinese market.

“There was a company called China Uganda, which was formed to deal in coffee, and I would imagine that company should be revived if it is dead, for the purpose of allowing coffee, which is our leading export, to enter the China market,” Nandala-Mafabi stated.

The Chinese delegation’s visit, the first by the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party to Uganda’s Parliament, concluded with both sides pledging to deepen bilateral and legislative engagement in the spirit of mutual development.