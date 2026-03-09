Kenya launches automated instant traffic fines system to improve road safety

Kenya through the National Transport and Safety Authority, has announced a new automated system that will instantly notify motorists of traffic violations through mobile phone messages.

The system marks a shift in how traffic laws are enforced in Kenya.

In a public notice issued by NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa, the authority said the Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now operational and will automatically issue traffic violation notifications via SMS where applicable.

“The Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now live. The system will automatically issue traffic violation notifications via SMS to motorists where applicable,”the authority said.

According to NTSA, the system is fully automated and operates without human intervention, a move officials say will enhance transparency, efficiency and accountability in traffic enforcement.

“This process is fully automated and operates without human intervention, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency and accountability in traffic enforcement,”the notice added.

Under the new system, motorists who commit traffic offences will be required to settle the fines within seven days through the branch network of KCB Group.

“All fines issued through the system can be paid through the branch network of KCB Group within seven days,”the authority stated.

NTSA further warned that motorists who fail to pay the penalties within the stipulated period will face additional charges.

“Failure to settle the fine within the seven days will result in the amount due earning interest. In addition, the vehicle or the driver with a pending fine will not be able to transact on NTSA service platforms until the fine is settled,” the notice explained.

The authority urged motorists to strictly observe traffic regulations and respond promptly to official notifications sent through the system.

“Motorists are advised to observe all traffic regulations and respond promptly to any official notifications received. Further details will be communicated through official government channels,”the Director General said.

The rollout of the digital enforcement platform follows a directive by President William Ruto to accelerate the implementation of instant traffic fines and expand the use of smart surveillance technology on major roads.

The automated system will rely on modern traffic cameras and digital monitoring tools capable of detecting offences such as speeding, failure to wear seatbelts, and the use of mobile phones while driving.

The initiative is aimed at improving road safety and eliminating corruption linked to manual traffic enforcement which has long been criticised for encouraging direct interaction between motorists and enforcement officers.

Kenya has recorded rising cases of road crashes in recent years, prompting the government to strengthen enforcement measures and introduce digital systems intended to promote responsible road use and save lives across the country’s transport network.