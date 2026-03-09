Lotteries and Gaming Board confiscates 129 illegal machines in Kampala operation

The Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (LGRB) has confiscated 129 unlawful gaming machines and shut down eight non-compliant premises during operations conducted across the Kampala Metropolitan Police Area (KMP) and the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA).

In a statement issued during the ongoing crackdown, the regulator said its enforcement teams are intensifying actions aimed at protecting the public from illegal gambling activities operating outside the law.

“Protecting the public remains our priority. Enforcement teams continue to take action against illegal gaming operations across KMP and the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, resulting in the confiscation of 129 illegal gaming machines and the closure of eight non-compliant premises,” the board said.

The operations form part of the nationwide enforcement campaign dubbed Operation Mashine Haramu, which is targeting operators running gaming machines and betting outlets without proper approval from the regulator.

“As Operation ‘Mashine Haramu’ intensifies across the country, we urge the public to report suspicious gaming activities to the authorities,”the board added.

According to the regulator, illegal gaming machines are commonly placed in unlicensed locations such as bars, kiosks, and small shops, exposing members of the public, especially young people, to unregulated gambling. Officials say such activities also deprive the government of tax revenue and undermine licensed gaming operators who follow the established regulations.

In recent months, the board has expanded inspections and enforcement operations in several urban areas, working together with security agencies to identify and dismantle illegal gaming networks. During these operations, enforcement teams close premises operating outside the law and confiscate machines used in illegal gambling activities.

Authorities warned that operators found running illegal gaming facilities risk prosecution, closure of their premises and confiscation of their equipment, stressing that only licensed operators are permitted to run gaming activities in the country.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to cleaning up the gaming sector and ensuring that all gaming activities in Uganda are conducted responsibly and within the law.

“Our enforcement efforts will continue as we work to eliminate illegal gaming and safeguard the public from unregulated gambling operations,” the statement said.