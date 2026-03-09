Uganda Prisons place Shs10m reward on warder Anguyo over deadly Kiboga Prison shooting

The Uganda Prisons Service has announced a cash reward of Shs10 million for information that will lead to the arrest of Warder Anguyo Moses, the main suspect in a fatal shooting at Kiboga Government Prison that left four people dead.

The reward was announced by the Commissioner General of the Uganda Prisons Service, Frank Baine Mayanja, as security agencies continue a nationwide search for the fugitive officer.

“The Commissioner General of the Uganda Prisons Service Frank Baine Mayanja has put a bounty of ten million Uganda shillings as a reward to anyone who provides reliable information leading to the arrest of murderer number 13544, Warder Anguyo Moses, the prime suspect in the recent fatal shooting incident at Uganda Government Prison, Kiboga, that left four people dead,”Baine said.

Baine mphasized that anyone who provides information will be protected and their identity kept secret.

“All information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality,”he added.

Members of the public have been urged to share any information that could help security agencies track down the suspect by calling the Police toll free number 999 or the Uganda Prisons Service toll free line 0800144144. They can also report to the nearest police station.

The shooting incident, which occurred at Kiboga Government Prison earlier this year, shocked the country after the suspect allegedly turned his gun on his supervisors during a confrontation at the facility.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the warder allegedly shot dead Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Hope Catherine, who was serving as the Deputy Officer in Charge at the prison. Also killed was Principal Officer I Bright Akishuri, the third in command at the facility.

In the same incident, Sarah Ayebare, the wife of the Officer in Charge of Kiboga Prison, was also fatally shot during the chaos.

A toddler who had been critically injured during the attack was rushed to hospital but later died from the injuries, bringing the number of victims to four.

The incident reportedly began after the warder was cautioned by his supervisors during routine supervision at the prison. It is alleged that he had been found using a mobile phone while on duty, which is against prison regulations.

Moments later, the suspect reportedly opened fire before fleeing from the facility.

The firearm used in the shooting was later recovered by security personnel, but the suspect managed to escape, prompting an intensive manhunt involving both the Uganda Prisons Service and the Uganda Police Force.

The prison service has urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any sightings of the suspect, warning people not to attempt to confront him as investigations into the motive behind the shooting continue.