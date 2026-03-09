Coach Mike Mutebi found in Kisubi receiving medical attention 

Veteran Ugandan football coach Mike Mutebi has been found in Kisubi and is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital as health workers assess his condition, according to police.

In a brief update issued this evening, police confirmed that the experienced tactician had been located following a period during which his whereabouts were unknown.

“Coach Mike Mutebi has been found in Kisubi and is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital, where health personnel are assessing his condition,” police said in a statement.

Police also expressed appreciation to members of the public who provided information that helped in tracing him.

“We thank all those who came forward with information regarding his whereabouts,” the statement added.

Earlier, police at Entebbe Police Station had issued an appeal to the public for assistance in locating Mutebi after he was reported missing on March 7, 2026.

According to the earlier police notice, Mutebi had disappeared from Kisubi Beach shortly after attending a Catholic seminar in the area. His sudden disappearance prompted concern among family members, colleagues, and the wider football community.

The police statement at the time called on anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and assist investigators.

Mutebi is widely known for his contributions to Ugandan football, particularly during his tenure as head coach of Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club, where he guided the club to domestic success and became one of the most recognizable figures in the local game.

Police have not yet released further details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance but said more information would be shared as investigations continue.