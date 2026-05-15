Security operatives arrest Masaka City Woman MP Justine Nameere 

Newly sworn-in Masaka City Woman MP, Justine Nameere Nsubuga, has been arrested by heavily armed security operatives believed to be attached to the Special Forces Command in a dramatic operation that unfolded in Masaka City.

Sources told Eagle Online that Nameere was picked up at around 8:30pm while moving in a convoy shortly after attending activities linked to her thanksgiving celebrations and preparations for a swearing in dinner.

Eyewitnesses said the legislator’s convoy was intercepted near Tropic Inn Hotel in Masaka City by armed operatives traveling in what witnesses described as a “drone” van commonly associated with military security operations.

According to sources on ground, there was a brief exchange of gunfire between the armed personnel and Nameere’s Personal Protection Guard before the security officer was overpowered and disarmed.

“She was surrounded immediately after the convoy slowed down. The security personnel fired in the air before disarming her guard and taking her away,” a source familiar with the incident said.

Her whereabouts by press time remained unknown.

The dramatic arrest came just hours after the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, issued a series of explosive posts on X widely interpreted as targeting Nameere and Speaker Anita Annet Among amid the intensifying battle for the Speakership of the 12th Parliament.

“All those who were benefiting from her corruption money should advise her to stand down and not provoke Sabalwanyi,” Muhoozi posted Friday evening.

He added that, “General Museveni will never allow a repeat of the drama that once happened between the late Jacob Oulanyah and Rebecca Kadaga during the last Speakership race.”

Earlier in the day, Muhoozi had also issued another pointed warning believed to be directed at Nameere.

“I advise some ladies to steer clear of some of these issues. It doesn’t matter how many times Mzee calls you. That doesn’t make you amount to anything,” he posted.

He later escalated the remarks further, saying, “Those who doubt my power in my country, try me now and find out. No one should even dream of trying me. I will not stop for anything.”

The fallout involving Nameere exploded after the newly elected MP openly defended Speaker Among following the Patriotic League of Uganda’s decision to withdraw support for her Speakership bid.

In recent days, Nameere had launched sharp attacks against top PLU figures including Secretary General Daudi Kabanda, accusing some members within the movement of turning against Among despite previously backing her.

Nameere had increasingly positioned herself among key mobilisers defending Among within ruling NRM circles as pressure mounted on the Speaker over corruption allegations and extravagant spending claims.

The tensions escalated further after Muhoozi publicly endorsed Defence Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth for Speaker, signaling a major shift within powerful state circles.

“We have already made our decision on the new Speaker, a man. Men were born to lead. That’s the natural order of things,” Muhoozi posted earlier Friday.

The developments also come amid mounting scrutiny against Speaker Among following petitions seeking investigations into alleged breaches of the Leadership Code Act and wealth declaration requirements.

By late Friday night, neither the UPDF nor the police had issued an official statement regarding Nameere’s arrest.