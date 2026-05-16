I need a Speaker who is not a thief- Gen Otafiire

Minister for Internal Affairs Kahinda Otafiire has said Uganda needs a Speaker of Parliament who is honest, disciplined and capable of restoring dignity to the House, as debate over the next leadership of Parliament gathers momentum within the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Otafiire made the remarks shortly after Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony when he was asked about the debate surrounding the race for Speaker of Parliament ahead of the 2026 political transition.

“I need a Speaker who is honest and truthful, one who restores dignity and respect to our Parliament. Not a hypocrite, not a thief and not a person of immoral behaviour,”Otafiire said.

The Ruhinda North MP was responding to concerns about the public image of the 11th Parliament, which has in recent years faced criticism over corruption allegations, controversial expenditures, and claims of extravagance.

However, he said that he has not been on the floor of Parliament ever since the term begun and revealed that he was busy with committee engagements.

“I was concentrating on ministry work and committee assignments, but I was also shocked by some of the things I saw happening,” he said.

The veteran minister added that he largely focused on his responsibilities at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and avoided internal parliamentary conflicts that dominated public debate.

Otafiire’s remarks came on the same day Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba publicly endorsed Oboth Oboth for the Speakership position.

In the morning posts shared on his official X account, Muhoozi suggested that the decision on the next Speaker had already been settled ahead of the NRM caucus meeting expected to be chaired by President Yoweri Museveni.

“He has been the best Minister in our government for the past 5 years. I want to be the first to endorse him for Speaker of Parliament (2026-2031). God bless Hon. Oboth-Oboth!” Muhoozi posted.

The endorsement immediately sparked fresh political debate within ruling party circles, with many interpreting it as a major signal regarding the future leadership of Parliament.

The development is also likely to raise fresh questions over the political future of Speaker Anita Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa as discussions around possible changes at the top of Parliament continue to emerge.

In another post, Muhoozi openly declared that the ruling camp had already chosen its preferred candidate.

“We have already made our decision on the new Speaker (a man). Men were born to lead. That’s the natural order of things,” he said.

The CDF further dismissed suggestions of a contest for the position, insisting the matter had already been decided.

“There is no Speakership battle. Our God, Jesus Christ, won that battle a long time ago. We already have our new Speaker. Supported by UPDF! No one should even dream of trying me. I will not stop for anything,” Muhoozi said.