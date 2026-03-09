Police launch search for veteran coach Mike Mutebi after disappearance at Kisubi Beach

Police in Entebbe have launched investigations into the disappearance of veteran Ugandan football coach Mike Hillary Mutebi who reportedly went missing on Saturday evening from Kisubi Beach in Wakiso District.

According to a police statement, Mutebi was last seen on March 7, 2026, at about 6:30 pm while attending a Catholic seminar at the beach.

“The Police at Entebbe Police Station are investigating the disappearance of Mike Mutebi, who went missing on 07th March 2026 from Kisubi Beach,” the statement reads.

Police said the veteran tactician had attended a religious gathering and was seen as participants prepared to travel back to Kampala.

“Mutebi had attended a Catholic seminar at the beach and was last seen at about 6:30 pm as participants prepared to travel back to Kampala. However, upon arrival in Kawempe, he could not be accounted for,” the statement added.

Police have since appealed to members of the public to provide any information that could help locate him.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to report to the nearest police station or contact Entebbe Police Station on 0775318345 immediately. Police inquiries are ongoing,” police said.

Even before the police notice, messages about Mutebi’s disappearance had begun circulating on social media, with family members and football stakeholders calling on the public to help trace the respected coach.

Mutebi’s disappearance has sparked concern across the Ugandan football fraternity, where he is widely regarded as one of the most influential tacticians in the modern era of the game.

He is best remembered for his successful spell at Kampala Capital City Authority FC, where he served as head coach and later technical director, guiding the Lugogo-based side to several domestic trophies and notable performances in continental competitions.

During his tenure at the club, Mutebi helped Kampala Capital City Authority FC win multiple Uganda Premier League titles as well as the Uganda Cup and the CECAFA Club Championship in 2019, cementing the club’s status as one of the dominant teams in the region.

Over the years, Mutebi has also coached other clubs including SC Villa and Rwanda’s AS Kigali and briefly served as head coach of the Uganda national football team.

Known for his possession based style of play and emphasis on developing young players, Mutebi has played a significant role in shaping the careers of many footballers in Uganda.

As police continue with inquiries, family members, colleagues, and football fans remain hopeful that the veteran coach will be found safe.