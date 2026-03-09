Police arrest five suspects over motorcycle robberies in Lubowa and Ndejje

Police in Kampala Metropolitan South have arrested five suspects believed to be behind a string of motorcycle robberies in Lubowa and Ndejje areas following an intelligence led operation.

According to the police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Rachael Kawala, the suspects were apprehended after months of investigations into a series of robberies reported between June 2025 and early March 2026.

“The Police at Lubowa have registered a significant breakthrough in the fight against motorcycle robberies following the arrest of five suspects believed to be behind a series of robberies reported in the Lubowa and Ndejje areas between June 2025 and 6th March 2026,” Kawala said.

The suspects have been identified as Kamoga Sharif, also known as Mugisha, 20; Byagaba Liberty, 20; Ssempungu Patrick, also known as Junior, 23; Ssegawa Stuart, 19; and Ssenyonga Denis, 25.

Kawala explained that the arrests followed an intelligence led operation carried out on February 5, 2026.

“An intelligence led operation was subsequently conducted, leading to the arrest of Kamoga Sharif alias Mugisha in Kyengera Town Council. Upon his arrest, he led investigators to the arrest of his accomplices,” she stated.

Police also recovered a motorcycle believed to have been stolen by the group.

“So far, five suspects have been arrested and one motorcycle, registration number UMA 663HM, has been recovered as an exhibit,” Kawala added.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects targeted motorcycles which they later dismantled and sold as spare parts.

“The suspects reportedly rob the motorcycles, dismantle them, and sell the parts,” she noted.

Police say at least 14 victims have already been identified in connection with the robberies, while efforts are underway to track down more suspects believed to be linked to the criminal ring.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest additional suspects and other individuals believed to be facilitating or promoting these criminal activities. Investigations into the matter are still ongoing,” Kawala said.

In a separate operation, police in Kampala Metropolitan South have arrested four suspects in connection with cattle theft and aggravated robbery.

According to the Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigyire, the arrests followed coordinated security operations involving police, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces and local community members.

“Police in KMP South have registered success in operations against cattle theft and aggravated robbery, leading to the arrest of four suspects in separate incidents,” Owoyesigyire said.

He explained that on March 7, 2026, a joint security operation was conducted in Kasanje Town Council following persistent complaints from residents about cattle theft.

“During patrols in crime prone areas including Bimbi Swamp, one white spotted heifer was recovered and police has since got in touch with the owner,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police arrested Zimbwe Ramathan, a resident of Kyengera, who is currently detained at Kasanje Police Station and has been charged with cattle theft.

In another incident, police foiled a robbery in Katabi Town Council in the early hours of March 9, 2026.

“Three suspects armed with pangas broke into a residence in Kabaale B Ward at about 3:30 AM and robbed Shs 570,000 as well as a Samsung Galaxy Note 10,”Owoyesigyire said.

He added that security personnel responded quickly and managed to arrest the suspects.

“Police responded swiftly, surrounded the house, and arrested the suspects who had hidden in the ceiling,”he said.

The suspects were identified as Sekitoleko Acram, Oluka Robert and Mbazira Bashir. Police recovered the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Shs 240,000, which was part of the stolen money.

Owoyesigyire commended members of the public for cooperating with security agencies during the operations.

“Investigations into both incidents are ongoing. Police commend the community for their cooperation, which greatly contributed to the arrests,” he added.