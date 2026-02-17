Police arrest over 100 suspects in joint crime crackdown across Kampala and Wakiso

Security agencies have arrested 119 suspects in coordinated operations conducted across Kampala and Wakiso District as part of intensified efforts to curb crime and enhance public safety.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the Joint Task Force carried out a series of targeted operations on 16 February 2026 in identified crime prone areas.

“The Joint Task Force conducted a series of coordinated operations in various parts of Wakiso District and Kampala with the aim of combating crime and enhancing public safety,” Owoyesigyire said.

The operations covered Nansana West Ward, Kyebando and Gganda in Wakiso Sub County and Nansana Municipality; Kitukutwe Zone, Kiwologoma and Namugongo Nsawo Zone in Kira Municipality; Kyanja under Kira Road Policing Area; and selected black spots within Kampala’s Central Business District.

Police said the areas had been profiled as gathering points for individuals suspected of engaging in criminal activities that have been affecting residents and members of the public.

As a result, 65 suspects were arrested in Nansana and surrounding areas, 38 in Kira Municipality, and 16 in Kyanja. Within the Central Business District, 136 suspects comprising 134 males and two females were apprehended.

“All suspects were screened and charged with offenses related to possession of suspected narcotic substances and other related crimes,” Owoyesigyire stated. “They are currently detained at the respective police stations pending processing and court appearance.”

Police also recovered exhibits of suspected narcotic substances during the operations.

Owoyesigyire described the crackdown as successful, noting that it forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks and eliminate hotspots.

“These operations are part of our continued efforts to eliminate criminal elements, dismantle criminal gathering points, and ensure the continued safety and security of the public,” he said. “We assure the public that similar operations will continue in order to maintain law and order and provide a peaceful environment for all citizens.”

In a separate operation, police arrested a man identified as Nabete Grace, also known as FBI or Escobar, in connection with a recent violent attack in Abaita Ababiri.

“Security agencies have conducted a joint operation in Abaita Ababiri that led to the arrest of Nabete Grace a.k.a FBI or Escobar in connection with the recent attack on Batabane Richard, a resident of Kawafu,” Owoyesigyire said.

The arrest follows an incident on the night of 12 February 2026 when the victim was reportedly attacked at his home in Kawafu.

“Acting on credible information, security agencies mounted a coordinated operation in the early hours of 17 February 2026, resulting in the arrest of the suspect,” he added.

The suspect is currently in custody to assist with investigations, while efforts to apprehend other suspects believed to have participated in the attack remain ongoing.

“We reassure the public of our continued commitment to ensuring safety and bringing perpetrators of crime to justice,” Owoyesigyire said.