Kampala police arrest 136 suspects in major crackdown on criminal hideouts

The Kampala Metropolitan Police has intensified operations targeting criminal hideouts, resulting in the arrest of 136 suspects across the region over the past week. The efforts aimed to restore public order, curb unlawful activities, and ensure the safety of residents in known black spots.

In Mukono District, coordinated operations were conducted in Goma, Nama, Central, and Nakisunga areas. Police arrested a total of 61 suspects.

The Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Luke Owoyesigyire revealed that all the suspects were apprehended from known locations where criminals gather to engage in unlawful activities, including narcotic substance abuse and robberies.

Several exhibits of suspected narcotics were recovered, and the suspects were arraigned in court last week.

Some of the key arrests in Mukono included: Goma–Jogo Centre: 9 suspects, Walusubi Centre, Nama Subcounty: 12 suspects, Kitega, Wantoni, Beganzi, and Nsube A: 12 suspects, Namuyenje, Nakisunga Subcounty: 9 suspects, Namataba, Namawojjolo, Walusubi: 10 suspects and Nataburwa, Namanve Industrial Park area: 9 suspects

Kira Division Police also carried out targeted operations. “At Kiyinda Zone, Kira Municipality, three suspects were arrested from a home where narcotics were being sold and consumed. Police recovered 11 bundles of rolled substances suspected to be narcotics,” Owoyesigyire said. The suspects are currently detained pending prosecution.

In Nansana Division, Wakiso District, eight suspects were arrested from Wamala Kasumba, Karanzi, Kinyarwanda, and Tabba sub-zones, while Jinja Road Police Division arrested 16 suspects in Thailand, Katogo, and Kago areas of Kinawataka. Old Kampala Division conducted two separate operations in Nakulabye and Kisenyi, apprehending 48 suspects and recovering suspected narcotics and dangerous weapons.

As part of ongoing community engagement initiatives, the Police have strengthened partnerships with local leaders and residents. On 30th October 2025, Nansana Police Division hosted a meeting chaired by Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, CP Ecega Richard. Discussions focused on improving vigilance, resolving family conflicts, identifying dark spots, and fostering collaboration between security agencies and the community.

Owoyesigyire emphasized the importance of public cooperation in curbing crime.

He noted, “The sustained efforts and strong community partnerships have been critical in achieving these results. We urge residents to continue sharing timely information and working closely with the Police to ensure safety and security for all.”

The Kampala Metropolitan Police reiterated its commitment to proactive enforcement and maintaining peace across the city, promising continued operations to dismantle criminal networks and secure communities.