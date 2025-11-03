UPDF passes out 168 marine troops after intensive four-month course in Wakiso

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Marine Brigade passed out 168 new militants who completed a four-month Marine Basic Induction Course at the Marine Training School in Kalangalo, Wakiso District.

Presiding over the ceremony, Brig Gen Michael Nyarwa, Commander Marine Brigade, applauded the graduates for their discipline, endurance, and determination. He described their journey from trainees to professional mariners as a testament to resilience and teamwork.

“You arrived as trainees; you leave as mariners, disciplined, skilled, and ready to serve,” Brig Gen Nyarwa said.

“You have endured the rigours of swimming and combat water survival, mastered navigation and tactics, and proven that determination and discipline yield success.”

The course, which began on June 30, 2025, focused on equipping trainees with essential maritime skills including navigation, communication, small boat handling, tactics, intelligence, first aid, physical fitness, and maritime law.

Brig Gen Nyarwa emphasised that integrity and character remain the foundation of the UPDF’s professional ethos beyond technical proficiency.

“Skill without character is a hollow vessel. Uphold the highest standards of self-discipline and ethical conduct. Respect your uniform, your comrades, and the communities you will serve,” he cautioned.

He commended the Commandant, Chief Instructor, and staff of the Marine Training School for their commitment to building a competent and professional Marine force that is capable of safeguarding Uganda’s waters.

Col David Kararira, the Commandant of the Marine Training School, congratulated the graduates for completing the programme and praised the instructors for maintaining high training standards despite some challenges.

“Finishing this course is a new beginning. Opportunities await those who remain disciplined, focused, and ambitious,” Col Kararira said.

He recognised the Marine Brigade Command for its continued support in strengthening the school’s capacity, noting its growing role as a vital centre for maritime operations training in Uganda.