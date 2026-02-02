Police arrest over 100 suspects in Kampala, Mukono crackdown on crime hotspots

Police have arrested at least 111 suspects in a series of coordinated operations across Kampala Metropolitan Area and Mukono District as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks linked to drug abuse, robbery, and theft.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said the operations are part of sustained disruptive actions aimed at restoring law and order in areas identified as crime hotspots.

“In a bid to dismantle criminal networks involved in drug abuse, robbery, theft, and other unlawful activities within the Kampala Metropolitan Area, Police have continued to conduct disruptive operations aimed at combating criminality,” Kawala said.

She revealed that the latest operation was conducted on February 1, 2026, at around 11:00pm in Kigombya, Mukono Central Division, Mukono District.

“On 01st February 2026 at about 2300hrs, a joint operation was carried out in Kigombya, Mukono Central Division, Mukono District,” Kawala said, adding that the area had been mapped out as a black spot known for criminal activity.

During the operation, 11 suspects were arrested from what police described as a haven for criminals involved in smoking marijuana, waylaying, and robbing unsuspecting members of the public. The suspects are currently being held in police custody as investigations continue ahead of prosecution.

In a separate operation conducted earlier, police working together with local leaders carried out a large-scale crackdown in the heart of Kampala.

“On 30th January 2026 at about 1800hrs, Kampala Central Police Station, in conjunction with local leaders, conducted a disruptive operation codenamed ‘FUKUZA MAFISADI’,” Kawala stated.

The operation covered several areas including Nakasero, Entebbe Road, Nasser Road, behind Church House, Railway Grounds, Punjani, the Electoral Commission area, and Mukwano.

According to police, the operation specifically targeted youth suspected of lying in wait at known black spots before engaging in crimes such as snatching mobile phones and bags, as well as stealing vehicle parts from motorists stuck in traffic jams.

“A total of 100 suspects were arrested during the operation and are expected to appear in court today, 02nd February 2026,” Kawala said.

Police say the operations will continue across the Kampala Metropolitan Area as part of broader efforts to deter criminal activity and improve public safety.