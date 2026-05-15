IGG probes Speaker Anita Among over wealth declaration breach

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has confirmed receiving and processing a petition seeking investigations into Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among over alleged breaches of the Leadership Code Act related to declaration of wealth.

Inspector General of Government Aisha Batala Naluzze said the complaint had formally been received by her office and was undergoing the required legal and administrative procedures before investigations commence.

“I can tell you we received the complaint, and we’re processing it,” Justice Batala said while responding to questions from journalists in Kampala on Friday.

The petition, filed on May 13, 2026 by a group of lawyers and activists, accuses Among of allegedly failing to declare or under-declaring her wealth, income, assets and liabilities as required under Uganda’s Leadership Code Act.

The complainants, who described themselves as citizens and taxpayers, cited Section 4 of the Leadership Code Act which requires public leaders to declare their income, assets and liabilities every two years during the month of March.

“We accordingly lodge this complaint regarding failure to declare and/or under declaration of wealth by the aforementioned Anita Annet Among,” part of the petition reads.

The lawyers further requested the Inspectorate to furnish them with Among’s declaration records, if any exist, under Section 22 of the Leadership Code Act.

Among the signatories to the petition are Andrew Karamagi, Mercy Munduru, Kato Tumusiime, Gift Grace Achilla, Praise Aloikin and Godwin Toko.

The development comes amid growing public scrutiny over Among’s wealth and lifestyle following reports that she recently acquired a Rolls Royce Cullinan reportedly valued at about Shs3.4 billion. The luxury vehicle has worried the public over accountability, corruption and the display of wealth by senior public officials.

The Speaker has also remained under international scrutiny since 2024 when the United Kingdom and the United States imposed sanctions against her and several former parliamentary commissioners over corruption allegations linked to the misappropriation of iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

The sanctions included travel restrictions and asset freezes, escalating pressure on one of Uganda’s most powerful political figures.

Justice Batala said the Inspectorate would independently review the allegations and determine whether further investigations are warranted.

“When we receive complaints, we have procedures to follow. We received the complaint and we are processing it,” she said.

She also encouraged Ugandans to continue reporting suspected cases of illicit enrichment, abuse of office and unexplained wealth among public officials.

“We encourage members of the public to continue identifying public officers’ assets and possible flamboyant lifestyles and report to the IGG for investigation,” Batala added.

Under the Leadership Code Act, public officials found guilty of false declaration, non-declaration or under-declaration of assets may face penalties including dismissal from office, demotion, confiscation of undeclared assets and prosecution.

The petition against Among comes at a politically sensitive moment as the race for leadership of the 12th Parliament intensifies, with internal divisions emerging within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) over the next Speaker.