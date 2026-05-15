NEW CHAPTER: NRM endorses Oboth Oboth, Mao for Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively

The Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has revealed the endorsement of Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth for Speaker of Parliament, confirming that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is preparing a new parliamentary leadership team.

Reliable security sources had on Thursday evening confirmed to Eagle Online that the arrangement is backed within influential party and security circles and will front Oboth Oboth for Speaker and Norbert Mao for Deputy Speaker ahead of next week’s crucial NRM caucus meeting.

Although Muhoozi publicly stated that Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa “has no problems,” a reliable source told Eagle Online that sections of the party leadership have already lined up Mao, the Laroo-Pece legislator and Democratic Party President General, for the Deputy Speaker position. However, the same source said that there is fear that leaving Tayebwa as Deputy Speaker was likely to ignite sentiments from Teso, where Anita Among hails from, and therefore, the need for Tayebwa to exit as well. It is also said that both are likely to end in the cabinet as a soft landing.

In a series of posts via his official X (formerly Twitter) ccount, Muhoozi declared that the decision on the next Speaker had already been made and signaled strong backing from influential state and party circles ahead of the caucus meeting expected to be chaired by President Yoweri Museveni.

“He has been the best Minister in our government for the past 5 years. I want to be the first to endorse him for Speaker of Parliament (2026-2031). God bless Hon. Oboth-Oboth!” Muhoozi posted.

The development places Speaker Anita Among and Tayebwa under increasing pressure as senior party figures reportedly push for changes in Parliament’s top leadership.

“We have already made our decision on the new Speaker (a man). Men were born to lead. That’s the natural order of things,” Muhoozi wrote.

In another post, the CDF said the Speakership race was already settled.

“There is no Speakership battle. Our God Jesus Christ won that battle a long time ago. We already have our new Speaker. Supported by UPDF! No one should even dream of trying me. I will not stop for anything,” he said.

Muhoozi however sought to reassure Tayebwa, describing him as politically safe despite the unfolding developments.

“Hon. Tayebwa is a very good man. He is my younger brother. He has no problems. He is protected!”

Top NRM sources yesterday told Eagle Online that the party caucus is expected to sit next week to formally endorse candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker ahead of the next parliamentary term.

“The caucus will sit and the chairman will unveil the names they are going to endorse for speakership,” a senior source said.

Multiple insiders say support for replacing Among has been growing within sections of the party and security establishment over concerns surrounding corruption allegations, internal divisions and the political cost of controversies linked to Parliament.

Sources also point to Among’s recent confrontation with Mao during the NRM retreat in Kyankwanzi as one of the incidents that further damaged relations with sections of the party leadership.

During the retreat, Among said cooperation between political parties should not extend to sharing strategic positions like the Speakership.

“We do cooperate with other political parties, but it does not mean that if we are cooperating you come up to my bedroom; you remain in the compound. The bedroom this time round is the Speakership,” Among said.

Mao responded sharply, accusing the Speaker of disrespecting the party chairman and undermining party discipline.

“This is not just bad politics. It is bad manners,” Mao said.

He added, “Only the head of the family has the final word on who can access which room in the home. He does not need lectures from a recently adopted child.”

Sources say sections of the NRM leadership viewed Among’s remarks as an indirect attack on President Museveni, who had sanctioned Mao’s presence at the retreat.

The fallout has also drawn in the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), whose Secretary General Daudi Kabanda recently defended announcements from the group regarding anticipated changes in parliamentary leadership.

“This is not the first instance in which PLU has disagreed with the Speaker on matters of corruption,” Kabanda said.

He added, “When the Commissioners, led by Hon. Afoyochan, awarded themselves UGX 400 million each, we supported the petition against them and also signed the censure motion.”

Kabanda’s remarks were interpreted as a direct response to attacks from supporters of the Speaker, including social media commentator Jennifer Nakangubi, popularly known as Full Figure Namere, who has recently become vocal against PLU figures and those backing changes in Parliament leadership.

Sources within the ruling party say there is increasing concern over alleged coordinated online attacks and propaganda campaigns linked to individuals close to the Speaker as the Speakership contest intensifies ahead of 2026.

Among has in recent months faced criticism over extravagant spending, including her acquisition of a Rolls Royce reportedly valued at more than Shs2.2 billion and her multi-billion mansion in Bukedea, both of which sparked debate within political circles and on social media.

Muhoozi’s endorsement of Oboth Oboth is expected to significantly influence the direction of next week’s NRM caucus meeting, which will change the future leadership of Parliament.