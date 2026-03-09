Over ten strategic roads completed as Uganda prepares for first oil production

Uganda has completed thirteen key road projects in the Albertine region as the country steps up preparations for its long anticipated first oil production. The new infrastructure is already transforming communities and stimulating economic activity.

Government, through the Uganda National Roads Authority, has been implementing a network of oil roads intended to support petroleum activities in the Albertine Graben while at the same time opening up previously hard to reach areas for trade, tourism and social services.

Among the major completed routes is the 159 kilometre Masindi Kisanja Park Junction Tangi Pakwach Paraa Buliisa Wanseko Bugungu road, alongside the 111 kilometre Hoima Butiaba Wanseko highway, the 54 kilometre Masindi Biiso road and the 80 kilometre Masindi Bugungu route that passes through Murchison Falls National Park.

Other strategic connections include the 25 kilometre Hohwa Nyairongo Kyarushesha road, the 23 kilometre Wanseko Bugungu road, the 93 kilometre Buhimba Nalweyo Kakindu Kakumiro Mubende road and the 97 kilometre Lusalira Nkonge Sembabule road.

Additional links such as the 29-kilometre Bugungu-Buliisa road, the 30-kilometre Kabale -Kiziramfumbi road, the 22-kilometre Tangi Junction Paraa road, the 43-kilometre Kabwoya Buhuka road, and the 55-kilometre Karugutu Ntoroko road through Semuliki National Park have also been completed to strengthen transport connections within the oil-rich region.

The road network is a crucial part of Uganda’s oil and gas infrastructure since it allows movement of heavy machinery, supports drilling operations and improves access to production zones across districts such as Hoima, Buliisa, Masindi and Ntoroko.

One of the notable projects is the Hoima Butiaba Wanseko road which connects Hoima City to the shores of Lake Albert through Buliisa District. The road has become an important corridor for petroleum related activities and for linking communities along the Albertine rift.

Residents and traders in the region say the improved roads are already making a difference in their daily lives. Transporters, fishermen and small scale traders report shorter travel times, lower transport costs and easier access to markets and services.

Previously, journeys between Buliisa and Hoima could take several hours due to poor road conditions, but the upgraded network now allows vehicles to reach landing sites and trading centres throughout the year, boosting fish trade and other local economic activities.

Oil roads are part of the infrastructure strategy designed to support Uganda’s emerging petroleum sector together with projects such as the planned refinery in Hoima and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which will transport Uganda’s crude oil to the Tanzanian port of Tanga.

The estimation is that hundreds of kilometres of roads in the Albertine region have been earmarked for construction or upgrading to support oil production, tourism and regional trade.

Uganda is steadily positioning itself to begin commercial oil production in the coming years with an aim to open new opportunities for economic development.