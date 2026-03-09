Justice Stephen Musota re-appointed as Chief Inspector of Courts

The Judiciary of Uganda has reappointed Stephen Musota as the Chief Inspector of Courts for another three year term.

His reappointment reaffirms confidence in his leadership of the Inspectorate of Courts.

In a statement issued on March 9, the Chief Justice, Flavian Zeija, confirmed that Justice Musota will continue serving in the position effective January 25, 2026.

“The Hon. Chief Justice, Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija has reappointed Hon. Mr. Justice Stephen Musota (JSC) as the Chief Inspector of Courts for a period of three years, effective 25 January 2026,” the statement reads.

The judiciary explained that the reappointment was made in line with Article 133(1)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, Section 8(2), (3) and (4) of the Administration of the Judiciary Act, 2020, and Paragraph 8 of the Administration of the Judiciary (Inspectorate of Courts) Regulations, 2023.

“This marks Justice Musota’s second appointment to the position, having first been appointed Chief Inspector of Courts on 27 January 2023. His continued service reflects confidence in his leadership and stewardship of the Inspectorate of Courts during his previous tenure,” the statement further noted.

As Chief Inspector of Courts, Justice Musota is responsible for overseeing the work of the Inspectorate of Courts, a key arm of the judiciary tasked with monitoring performance, discipline, integrity and accountability across all court levels.

“The Inspectorate of Courts plays a pivotal role in promoting judicial accountability, integrity, discipline and performance standards across all court levels,” the judiciary stated.

The institution added that through the Inspectorate, the judiciary continues to advance reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, responsiveness and efficiency in the delivery of justice.

Justice Musota is an experienced judicial officer who has served in several capacities within Uganda’s justice system. Over the years, he has been closely involved in efforts aimed at strengthening institutional accountability, improving the handling of complaints against judicial officers, and enhancing professional standards within the courts.

His continued leadership at the Inspectorate of Courts comes at a time when the Judiciary of Uganda is implementing reforms intended to improve public confidence in the justice system, promote integrity among judicial officers, and ensure efficient service delivery across courts in the country.