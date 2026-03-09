Police releases list of licensed private security firms and gun dealers for 2026

The Uganda Police Force has released the official list of licensed private security organizations and gun dealers authorized to operate in Uganda in 2026 under the provisions of the Firearms Act of Uganda and the Police Act of Uganda.

In a public notice issued through the Ministry of Internal Affairs seen by Eagle Online, the police announced that a number of private security companies and firearm dealers have been cleared to legally conduct security operations and firearms related business across the country this year.

According to the notice, the Inspector General of Police confirmed that the listed companies successfully met the legal and operational requirements set by the government to operate as private security providers.

“The Inspector General of Police has issued operations licenses to the following companies,” the notice reads in part.

The notice emphasized that only firms appearing on the official list are permitted to provide private armed security services.

The document shows that more than 190 private security organizations have been licensed to operate in 2026.

Among the companies licensed to operate as private security providers are Arrow Security Systems Ltd, Saracen Uganda Ltd, SGA Security Ltd, Security Plus Security Company Ltd, Tight Security Ltd, Global Security Ltd, Armour Security Company Ltd, Brave Investigation Agency, Millennium Security Ltd, Nova Security Ltd, Security Group Uganda Ltd, and Swift Security Company Ltd among many others across the country.

Other licensed firms include Pinnacle Security Company Ltd, Rangers Security Ltd, Premier Security Ltd, Shadom Security Services Ltd, Professional Security Guards Ltd, Safety Security Company Ltd, and Star React Security Guards Ltd, as well as several additional companies providing guarding, investigations and security consultancy services.

Police said the licensing process is intended to strengthen regulation of private security companies while ensuring professionalism and accountability in the sector.

“Private security organizations play an important complementary role in supporting national security and protecting property and lives,” the statement indicates, adding that the licensing framework ensures that only vetted firms are allowed to operate.

In addition to the private security companies, the police also approved a smaller list of licensed gun dealers permitted to sell firearms and related equipment in Uganda.

The approved gun dealers include Stryker located on Parliamentary Avenue, SPC Protec in Nnyonyo, Global Paper Range in Nakawa, Magnum Security in Bugolobi, and Cyklops Defense Systems in Kololo.

Others on the list are Saracen U Ltd in Kabalagala, Blue Whale Security in Ntinda, Tight Security in Kamwokya, Great Blue Heron in Ntinda, Image Group U Ltd in Kololo, and China Uganda Exclusive Co Ltd in Nakaseke.

Police urged the public, businesses and institutions seeking private security services or firearms related transactions to work strictly with companies and dealers that appear on the official licensed list.

Police also warned that any company operating outside the approved register risks closure and prosecution in accordance with the laws governing firearms and private security operations in Uganda.