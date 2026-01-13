Police assure Indian community of security ahead of 2026 general elections

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Byakagaba has assured members of the Indian Community in Uganda of a stable and secure environment ahead of the 2026 General Elections scheduled for Thursday.

He reaffirmed the readiness of security agencies to maintain law and order across the country.

The assurance was delivered during a meeting with members of the Indian Association in Uganda at Kabira Country Club in Kampala, where Byakagaba reiterated the Uganda Police Force’s commitment, together with sister security agencies, to safeguarding all persons and their property before, during, and after the electoral process.

“The Uganda Police Force, working closely with sister security agencies, is fully prepared to guarantee the safety and security of all persons and their property across the country,” Byakagaba said.

The IGP briefed the community on the state of national security preparedness and urged members to remain calm and continue with their lawful business, emphasizing that the security situation in the country remains stable.

“We encourage all communities to remain calm and confident. Our security agencies are on high alert to ensure a peaceful and secure electoral period,” he added.

The meeting also recognized the significant role played by the Indian business community in Uganda’s socio-economic development. In particular, Sudhir Ruparelia, a trustee of the Indian Association Uganda was highlighted as one of the country’s leading investors, whose contributions span banking, real estate, education, hospitality, and agriculture.

Ruparelia’s investments have over the years created thousands of jobs for Ugandans and supported key sectors of the economy, reinforcing Uganda’s attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment. His involvement in education and hospitality has also played a role in skills development and tourism growth.

Leaders present at the meeting included Mr. Sasi Nair, Honorary Secretary of the Indian Association Uganda; Mr. Paresh Mehta, Chairman of the Indian Association Uganda; Sudhir Ruparelia, Trustee of the Indian Association Uganda; H.E. Upendra Singh Rawat, High Commissioner of India to Uganda; and Mr. Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Head of Security Wardens for the Indian Community.