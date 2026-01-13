Victoria University launches free artificial intelligence lectures to secondary school vacists

Victoria University has announced a new initiative offering free Artificial Intelligence (AI) lectures aimed at equipping young learners with early exposure to one of the world’s fastest-growing fields.

The Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, said the program is designed to help students understand the fundamentals of AI and prepare them for future opportunities in the digital economy.

“If you are interested in learning about Artificial Intelligence, this is an opportunity to gain early exposure and build a strong foundation,” Dr. Muganga said.

He explained that the free lectures will introduce participants to how AI works, its real-world applications, and the direction in which global technology is headed.

“At Victoria University, we want young people to understand where the world is going and how they can position themselves early to benefit from the opportunities ahead,” he added.

According to the university, the AI lectures will be conducted in both physical and online modes to ensure wide access and flexibility for learners across the country. Senior Four and Senior Six vacists have been strongly encouraged to apply, as part of the university’s broader strategy to nurture future innovators at an early stage.

“These lectures are open and accessible because no one should be left behind in the AI revolution,” Dr. Muganga said.

He also called on parents, teachers and students to share the information widely.

The initiative builds on Victoria University’s growing investment in artificial intelligence and digital skills training. In recent years, the university has integrated AI-related content into its academic programs, established innovation and technology hubs, and promoted hands-on learning through practical projects and industry partnerships.

Victoria University has also positioned itself as a regional leader in emerging technologies by emphasizing skills-based education, encouraging creativity, and aligning its curriculum with global technological trends, including data science, automation, and AI-driven solutions.

The free AI lectures are part of a long-term vision to prepare Uganda’s young population for future jobs, many of which will be shaped by artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.