You will collect your Shs40b after Appeal case, Court tells Sudhir in the DFCU battle

In a ruling that favours businessman Sudhir Ruparelia and his company Meera Investments Limited, the High Court has announced that the Shs40 billion claim against dfcu Bank remains live and payable once the appellate process concludes.

The court clarified that it did not dismiss or reject the multi‑billion‑shilling claim filed by Meera Investments relating to restoration and refurbishment costs for properties previously linked to the controversial Crane Bank takeover. Rather, the judge held that enforcement of the claim must wait until dfcu Bank’s appeal is finalised.

The decision confirms that Meera Investments will collect the full amount owed; Shs40 billion after the Court of Appeal determines the outstanding legal issues. This means Sudhir’s substantial claim is still valid and has not been extinguished by the High Court.

Justice Samuel Emokor emphasized that the ruling was procedural and not a ruling against the substantive merits of the claim. Because dfcu Bank has filed an appeal, the High Court said it would be premature to order payment now, as doing so might conflict with the appellate court’s eventual decision.

This procedural stance protects Sudhir’s rights rather than undermining them, as it leaves intact the legal basis for the Shs40 billion demand once the appeal is disposed of.

The latest ruling reveals litigation involving ownership and compensation tied to commercial properties that were originally part of Crane Bank’s portfolio and which Meera Investments says were transferred to dfcu without adequate restitution.

The case has seen earlier victories for Sudhir in related matters, including rulings that swung in his favour in disputes involving BoU and property rights. For example, previous court decisions have dismissed claims against him by Bank of Uganda and upheld Meera Investments’ interests in contested assets.

By making it clear that the claim survives and will be enforceable after the appeal, the court essentially told Sudhir and his legal team that the Shs40 billion is theirs to collect; they must only await the completion of the appellate process.

The development reinforces the ongoing legal strategy by Sudhir’s side to secure full compensation for what they argue were unlawful transfers of valuable assets during the 2017 Crane Bank resolution process. The appellate court is now poised to decide the fate of the substantive issues that will ultimately determine how and when the funds are paid.

The High Court’s emphasis on due process and orderly adjudication ensures that the claim remains intact and that Sudhir’s legal rights are preserved pending the appeal outcome.