Uganda orders temporary Internet shutdown ahead of elections

Kampala, Uganda – January 13, 2026-The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has announced a nationwide suspension of public internet access and selected mobile services starting at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, as the country heads into a tense election period.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kampala, UCC Executive Director Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo (represented at the announcement by a senior commissioner pictured in the circulated notice) said the directive is aimed at maintaining national security and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

According to the statement, the shutdown affects social media platforms, mobile data usage, and several digital communication services deemed likely to disrupt public order. Voice calls and basic SMS services are expected to remain operational, allowing limited communication among citizens.

UCC argued that the temporary blackout is necessary to curb misinformation, incitement and online mobilisation that could interfere with polling activities and post-election safety.

“This temporary suspension is a precautionary intervention to ensure peace, protect national stability and prevent the misuse of communication platforms during a sensitive national exercise,” the Commission noted.

However, the decision has already sparked strong reactions across the country. Civil society groups, opposition leaders and digital rights advocates criticized the shutdown, warning that limiting access to online information undermines transparency and impedes election monitoring.

Businesses dependent on the internet — including mobile money operators, online media and e-commerce firms — also stand to be affected, with some expressing concern over expected financial losses.

Uganda has implemented similar nationwide blackouts during past elections, most notably in 2016 and 2021, drawing international criticism and calls for constitutional reforms on digital freedoms.

The UCC did not specify when the services will be fully restored, only stating that access will return “once the election period has stabilized.”

As polls open nationwide, all eyes remain on the voting process, security agencies and the internet switchboard — now unplugged millions who rely on digital platforms for information, business and daily communication.