Gov’t dismisses internet shutdown claims ahead of general elections

The Government of Uganda has dismissed claims circulating on social media that it plans to shut down the internet during the forthcoming elections and described the reports as false, misleading and intended to cause unnecessary fear among the public.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 5, 2026, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Aminah Zawedde said government has neither announced nor taken any decision to disrupt internet services during the election period.

“The Government has not announced, directed, or implemented any decision to shut down the internet during the election period. Claims suggesting otherwise are false and misleading,” Dr. Zawedde said.

She noted that while public engagement naturally intensifies as the country approaches elections, there has also been a rise in misinformation, particularly on digital platforms, which risks undermining public confidence and heightening national tension.

“Such misinformation unnecessarily creates fear, undermines public confidence, and risks heightening tension at a critical national moment,” she added.

Dr. Zawedde reaffirmed government’s commitment to access to information, digital inclusion and the responsible use of information and communication technologies, stressing that ICTs and media platforms play a central role in democratic participation, especially during elections.

“ICTs and media platforms play a central role in democratic participation by enabling citizens to access accurate and timely information. That role becomes even more critical during elections,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary revealed that the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance is working closely with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to prepare the media sector for the election period through nationwide sensitisation programmes.

“Together, we have engaged broadcasters and media stakeholders across the country to reinforce professionalism, ethical conduct and accountability in election coverage,” Dr. Zawedde noted.

She warned that irresponsible media coverage could threaten peace and national stability, emphasizing that media platforms must not be used to incite violence, spread falsehoods or undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

“Responsible media coverage during elections is not optional. It is essential for peace, public order and national stability,” the statement reads.

Dr. Zawedde further cautioned broadcasters and online media practitioners against live broadcasting or streaming of riots, unlawful processes or violent incidents, noting that such actions are prohibited and punishable by law. She also reminded the public that the declaration of election results remains the sole mandate of the Electoral Commission.

“The broadcasting or sharing of unverified or premature results is illegal,” she stressed.

The statement also highlighted that digital platforms are subject to existing laws, including the Computer Misuse Act, and that freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly and within the law.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Communications Commission has been tasked with actively monitoring both broadcast and online media, with regulatory sanctions to be applied where violations occur.

Dr. Zawedde urged journalists, media owners, digital publishers and the public to rely on verified information and official sources, and to reject misinformation aimed at causing fear or division.

“Our collective responsibility is to ensure that ICTs and the media contribute to peaceful, credible elections and national unity,” she said.

She also called on all citizens to use digital platforms in the service of truth, stability and the public good.