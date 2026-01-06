Gen. Tumukunde unveils industrialisation agenda for Rukungiri, says voters demand substance over handouts

NRM flagbearer and former Security Minister Lt. Gen. Retired Henry Tumukunde has unveiled an ambitious industrialisation agenda aimed at transforming the economy and politics of Rukungiri Municipality and declared that residents have moved beyond transactional politics to issue based decision making.

Speaking to the media at his home in Rukungiri, Tumukunde said the municipality had graduated from the politics of selling votes to making serious political decisions and noted that voters are now more discerning and focused on leadership capacity, credibility and long term development outcomes.

“I stand here not just as a flagbearer but as a servant of the people whose capacity and aspirations I deeply understand and respect,” Tumukunde told reporters.

Tumukunde added,“The people now distill your capacity and assess your promises.”

He added that leadership must be rooted in delivery rather than rhetoric.

At the centre of his vision is the establishment of value addition industries focused on banana processing and cocoa farming, sectors he said hold immense potential for job creation and household income growth. Tumukunde explained that by processing agricultural produce locally, farmers would earn more while the municipality benefits from increased economic activity and employment opportunities.

He further revealed plans to invest in modern warehousing facilities to support farmers and traders by reducing post harvest losses and improving market access. According to Tumukunde, proper storage infrastructure is critical in linking local production to both national and regional markets.

The industrialisation drive forms part of Tumukunde’s development philosophy, which prioritises sustainable growth, enterprise development and self reliance. Throughout his public service career, Tumukunde has been known for a results oriented approach, having previously held senior roles in national security and governance where discipline, strategic planning and accountability were central to his leadership style.

Tumukunde’s transition from national leadership to local development advocacy reflects a desire to apply his experience to grassroots transformation. His consistent emphasis on institution building, stability and long term planning brings qualities needed to unlock Rukungiri’s economic potential.

Tumukunde’s industrial agenda has been welcomed by sections of the business community and youth groups who view it as a shift from campaign season promises to practical solutions. Many say the focus on value addition and industrial growth speaks directly to unemployment challenges and the need for sustainable livelihoods.

By calling for an end to handout politics and promoting industry driven growth, he is seeking to redefine leadership around measurable impact and lasting prosperity.